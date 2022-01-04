Jazz beat Pelicans 115-104 in Brandon Ingram's return

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Golden State Warriors 101-96 to snap a 3-game losing streak, but the outcome was shockingly in doubt during the final minute. After a Herb Jones’ lay-in, the Pelicans had a 94-84 lead with 1:27 remaining in regulation. By all accounts, the game appeared all but over. However, the Warriors reeled off seven consecutive points in about a 20-second span to cut the deficit to a single possession. On three separate occasions, a Warriors’ 3 could have knotted the score. But the Pelicans held fast, managing to hang on for their first win of 2022.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO