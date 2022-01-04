ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz beat Pelicans 115-104 in Brandon Ingram's return

WWL
WWL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans dropped the first of their three-game home stand against the top teams in the West with a 115-104 loss to the Utah Jazz Monday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebirdwrites.com

Ingram’s 32 points, Herb’s five steals pace Pelicans to 101-96 victory over Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Golden State Warriors 101-96 to snap a 3-game losing streak, but the outcome was shockingly in doubt during the final minute. After a Herb Jones’ lay-in, the Pelicans had a 94-84 lead with 1:27 remaining in regulation. By all accounts, the game appeared all but over. However, the Warriors reeled off seven consecutive points in about a 20-second span to cut the deficit to a single possession. On three separate occasions, a Warriors’ 3 could have knotted the score. But the Pelicans held fast, managing to hang on for their first win of 2022.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Chris Paul
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans 115 104#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns#Wwl Tv News#The Ios App Store#Google Play
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-teammate has criticism of Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has blossomed this season with the Golden State Warriors, but one of his former teammates thinks that he could still be so much more. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who was teammates with Wiggins on the Minnesota Timberwolves, spoke to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes this week for a feature on Wiggins. Garnett gave his thoughts on the ex-No. 1 overall pick and offered a criticism.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rajon Rondo breaks silence on joining Cavaliers after Lakers trade

The latest Cleveland Cavaliers acquisition, Rajon Rondo, will soon join the team and add some much-needed playmaking. With Ricky Rubio sidelined due to an ACL tear, Rondo will slide right in as the Cavs’ backup point guard. He was introduced Wednesday afternoon. Rondo is a veteran point guard joining...
NBA
CBS Sports

LeBron James has wanted to bring Malik Monk to Lakers since last season: 'It still doesn't make sense to me'

Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
NBA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy