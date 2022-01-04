Suspect in deadly Bradley Police shooting appears in court

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A court appearance led to more details about last week’s shooting that killed an Illinois police officer and critically wounded her partner.

Xandria Harris appeared before a Kankakee County judge Monday afternoon. She and Darius Sullivan are accused of killing Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic at a motel last Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that Harris tried to block the officers from entering the suspects’ room. They believe that Sullivan shot Rittmanic with her own gun after a struggle. Sullivan was arrested in Indiana on Friday.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney has asked federal prosecutors to take on the case, and wants the death penalty on the table.

