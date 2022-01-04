ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Suspect wanted in assault of woman in Des Moines arrested in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The nearly two-month search for an assault suspect ended over the weekend.

Ricardo Carroll, 25, is charged with attempted murder and two counts of willful injury. The charges stem from a brutal assault in November. Police say Carroll beat a Des Moines woman over several hours, punching, choking and burning her. The victim was hospitalized but was expected to survive the injuries.

Officers in Boone County arrested Carroll on Saturday in connection to a separate domestic violence case.

