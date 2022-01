Temperature records were broken at more than 400 weather stations around the world in 2021, according to a climate statistics expert.Maximiliano Herrera has been tracking extreme weather for three decades, compiling an annual list of records beaten in the previous year.The year 2021, he said, was “full of extreme events” – and is likely to have been among the hottest. One of the first readings of last year’s data ranks it as the fifth warmest on record.The first official 2021 global surface temperature results are now out from @CopernicusECMWF. 2021 was the 5th warmest year on record in their dataset....

