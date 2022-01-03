ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

COVID-19 Transmission In North Texas Reaches Highest Level Yet, Plus Spike In Hospitalizations

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLx3b_0dc4kDwk00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New data from UT Southwestern shows local levels of COVID-19 transmission are the highest they’ve been since the beginning of the pandemic.

Roughly 25% of COVID-19 tests in the past six days have been positive in North Texas, the highest percentage recorded to date.

Hospitalizations have dramatically increased.

In both Dallas and Tarrant counties there’s been a major spike in hospitalizations in the last six days.

These numbers are expected to continue to increase coming off of Christmas and New Year’s.

“You know in the last three weeks we’ve seen it continuously go up,” DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said. “From yesterday into today we jumped 230 COVID-19 patients and Trauma Service Area E.”

Love says 2,256 people are hospitalized for COVID-19; 90 of them are pediatric patients.

“About four weeks ago we were at 20,” he said.

He said roughly one-third of the patients in the ICU have COVID-19, leaving just under 17% of available bed capacity.

“Most of the people in the hospital are those that have not been vaccinated,” he said.

In North Texas it’s estimated around 85% to 90% of those in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Health officials are stressing the importance of vaccines and boosters if you qualify.

They’re also encouraging mask-wearing.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Well-known North Texas builder dies from COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas man who helped build some of the most iconic North Texas locations died from COVID-19. 64-year-old Abel Gallegos was not vaccinated. His family buried him Monday. If you’ve been to a sporting event in Dallas, you’ve likely seen Abel’s work — like the American Airlines...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Making ‘Real Impact’ In Texas Children

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas doctors are dealing with the highest COVID-19 numbers they have seen since the pandemic started. “The reality is that the omicron variant is making a real impact in children as well as adults,” said Dr. Jim Versalovic, the Pathologist-in-Chief at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Daily Mail

US cases drop from record 1 million in a single day to 869,187 and 2,384 deaths but experts say infections are 'spreading much faster than we ever expected': Model predicts Omicron will peak end of January

New cases of COVID-19 remain near record highs in the US, though many predictive models forecast that the Omicron wave will crest before the end of January. On Tuesday the US recorded 869,187 new cases, down from the record set on Monday but higher than any other day since the pandemic began. The country's seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 565,042, a 114 percent increase from a week ago, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Hospital#Covid#Service Area#Covid 19 Transmission In#Ut Southwestern#Dfw Hospital Council#Icu
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi hospitals reaching bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Hospitalization numbers are a major concern during this current COVID-19 surge. It’s the statistic every public health official across the country is paying particularly close attention to. While hospitalization numbers only provide a snapshot of an ever-evolving statistic, it does offer a glimpse into...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Hospitals Welcome First Babies Born in 2022

Hospitals across North Texas welcomed the first babies born in 2022. At John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, the first baby to be born in 2022 was a girl who arrived at 12:21 a.m. A 23-year-old woman from Grand Prairie gave birth to a girl at 2:22 a.m. at...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

With COVID Numbers Up, Walmart Closing Another North Texas Location To Deep Clean

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Walmart have made the decision to close another North Texas store to allow the facility to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The Walmart store in Richardson, at 1501 Buckingham Road, will close at 2:00 p.m. on January 7 and will remain closed through Jan. 8. The company says in addition to the cleaning, the closure will allow associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 6:00 a.m.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc7amarillo.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations surging at Texas pediatric hospital

Coronavirus hospitalizations for children have soared to a record high. Hundreds of children are being admitted each day. In Texas, at one of the country's largest pediatric hospitals, their resources are already being stretched thin. Four-month-old Grayson Perry, his tiny belly rapidly expanding and contracting, one of many children here...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
95K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy