Welcome to 2022, everyone. While it’s started off well for me personally and I hope for all of you as well, things went a bit sour in Milwaukee after a very fun New Year’s Day victory. With basically the entire league in the same boat, it’s hard to point to key players being in health and safety protocols as an excuse for poor showings anymore. Even in Giannis’ absence on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness, the Toronto game was clearly winnable, as evidenced by their 77-point first half. Monday’s effort against Detroit was frankly inexcusable, though. There is no reason why a Bucks team featuring each of their three All-Star caliber players should lose to a Pistons team lacking its leading scorer and trotted out just 5 legitimate NBA players (and that might be generous). After a few weeks of high marks, I’m afraid I need to get out the red pen for this week’s report card.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO