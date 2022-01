WWE released more than 80 wrestlers in 2021 and let go of an unknown number of employees, often citing budget cuts as the main reason. Unfortunately, the start of 2022 did not end the company's waves of releases, as was evident when a number of Performance Center and NXT employees (along with a few wrestlers who had transitioned into training roles) were let go on Jan. 5. Another major name, Samoa Joe, was then confirmed the following day.

