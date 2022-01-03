Somerset County top basketball, wrestling, rifle, swimming, hockey performers: Jan. 3-6

Top performers

Shade junior basketball player Jenna Muha was voted Daily American Somerset County Female Athlete of the Week while Turkeyfoot junior basketball player Chris Kozlowski garnered Male Athlete of the Week for their efforts Dec. 27-30.

Muha went over 1,000 career points, scoring 15 in a setback to Homer-Center in the Richland Holiday Basketball Classic. She netted 18 points in the Panthers' consolation game loss to Conemaugh Valley. Muha had a double-double in both games.

In the title game of the Hancock (Md.) Christmas Tournament, Kozlowski tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds in a victory over Hancock.

Thursday

Girls basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 44, Turkeyfoot 14: In Berlin, Gracie Sechler netted nine points as a balanced Berlin offense downed Turkeyfoot.

Taylor Hillegass scored eight points for the Mountaineers. Ashley Brant, Jenny Countryman and Leah Miller combined for 19 points.

Maleigha Younkin recorded seven points for Turkeyfoot.

Conemaugh Township 66, Ferndale 35: In Johnstown, Mya Poznanski poured in 22 points to lead the Indians past the Yellow Jackets.

Poznanski also tallied six steals. Jenna Brenneman had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Mya Nanna scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Rockwood 48: In Rockwood, Rylee Snyder scored a game-high 18 points to propel the Vikings past the Rockets.

Josie Snyder scored 17 points for Shanksville while Liz Salsgiver chipped in 11.

Mollie Wheatley tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Rockwood. Carissa Pletcher contributed 11 points while Morgan Bechter added 10.

Rifle

Everett 1,392, North Star 1,327: The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Warriors.

Elissa Barron (277), Nicole Rininger (271) and Zach Tedrow (269) were the top three shooters for North Star.

Berlin Brothersvalley 1,116, Turkeyfoot 621: The Mountaineers outshot the Rams, led by Dalton Maust's 253.

Hannah Miller (246) and Grant Horner (237) rounded out the top three for Berlin.

Robbie Tuskey shot a personal best 225 to lead Turkeyfoot.

Somerset 1,198, Rockwood 1,117: The Golden Eagles bested the Rockets behind Matt Shaffer's personal best 262.

Noah Hunt had a personal best 203 for Rockwood.

Conemaugh Township 1,322, Bishop Carroll 1,217: The Indians topped the Huskies behind Ruby Korenoski's 279.

Sierra LaPorta (268) and Noah Lehman (265) rounded out the Conemaugh Township top three. Ian Tomlinson shot a personal best 251.

Wrestling

Berlin Brothersvalley 36, Conemaugh Township 36: The Mountaineers and Indians grappled to a 36-36 tie, but Berlin picked up the victory because of less forfeits in a tiebreaker.

Cody Kimmel won by fall for Berlin.

Colten Huffman and Austin Blackner picked up falls for Conemaugh Township.

Chestnut Ridge 65, Somerset 3: The Golden Eagles were trounced by the formidable Lions.

Zane Hagans won by decision for the lone Somerset points.

---

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Greater Johnstown 73, Somerset 41: In Somerset, Nahir Collins went off for a game-high 33 points, including seven 3-pointers as the Trojans routed the Golden Eagles.

Aiden VanLenten scored 13 points for Somerset. Eli Mumau chipped in 10 points and Luke Housley had nine.

Windber 61, Conemaugh Valley 47: In Windber, Caden Dusack scored a team-high 14 points as the Ramblers handed the Blue Jays their first loss of the season.

Keith Charney had 10 points and seven rebounds for Windber. Aiden Gray added 10 points. Blake and Grady Klosky combined for 13 rebounds.

Logan Kent scored a game-high 16 points for Conemaugh Valley.

Turkeyfoot 60, Rockwood 39: Kameron Kemp netted a game-high 25 points to propel the Rams past the Rockets.

Chris Kozlowski recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds for Turkeyfoot.

Will Latuch scored 16 points for Rockwood while Josiah Rock added 14.

Girls basketball

Rockwood 55, Turkeyfoot 32: In Confluence, Mollie Wheatley tallied 18 points, six assists and five steals to vault the Rockets past the Rams.

Kaitlyn Pletcher tallied 17 points and seven assists for Rockwood. Chloe Bowers pulled down nine rebounds and blocked seven shots.

Payj Hostetler led Turkeyfoot with 17 points.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 60, Claysburg-Kimmel 50: In Claysburg, Josie Snyder poured in a game-high 27 points to guide the Vikings past the Bulldogs in non-conference action.

Snyder also tallied eight rebounds and six assists. Rylee Snyder contributed 19 points and eight rebounds. Liz Salsgiver had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. Sam Creamer grabbed nine rebounds.

Somerset 46, Greater Johnstown 24: In Johnstown, Mia Rosman scored 13 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Trojans.

Shandi Walker recorded 10 points and eight rebounds for Somerset. Shawna Walker contributed nine points, seven rebounds and five steals. Gracie Bowers had six points, seven steals and seven assists.

Rifle

Portage 1,355, Somerset 1,229: The Golden Eagles fell to the Mustangs in rifle action. No individual scores were submitted.

Swimming

Girls

Somerset 99, Huntingdon 70: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles were led by quadruple winners Hannah Kane and Carly Richard in a victory over the Bearcats.

Richard won the 100 and 200 free, and was a member of the 200 and 400 free relay team. Kane won the 50 free and was a member of the 200 medley relay as well as the 200 and 400 free relay.

Haley Basala and Alyssa Richard each picked up a trio of wins. Basala won the 100 breast and was a member of the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay team. Richard won the 100 fly and was a part of the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Hope Miller was a part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Boys

Huntingdon 106, Somerset 38: The Golden Eagles were on the wrong end of a lopsided loss to the Bearcats.

Zachary Gibbs won the 100 back for Somerset while Caleb Antram took first in the 100 breast.

---

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Johnstown Christian 53, Huntingdon Christian Academy 47: In Huntingdon, Diontae Coleman dropped 24 points to lead the Bluejays to a victory.

Michael Taylor scored 10 points for Johnstown Christian.

Ferndale 61, Turkeyfoot 42: In Johnstown, Bruce Moore poured in 30 points to guide the Yellow Jackets past the Rams.

Chris Kozlowski recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds for Turkeyfoot. Anthony Ulderich also tallied a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kameron Kemp chipped in 10 points.

Girls basketball

Windber 47, Conemaugh Valley 46: In Windber, the Ramblers clipped the Blue Jays behind a game-high 17 points from Gina Gaye.

Windber's Mariah Andrews had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Anna Gunby and Hailey Stiffler each had 15 points for Conemaugh Valley.

Berlin Brothersvalley 68, Shade 41: In Cairnbrook, Jenny Countryman netted 25 points to propel the Mountaineers past the Panthers.

Gracie Sechler scored 16 points for Berlin while Ashley Brant contributed 11.

Jenna Muha recorded 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds for Shade.

Blacklick Valley 55, North Star 40: In Boswell, Nikki Zimmerman scored 18 points as the Vikings tamed the Cougars.

Morgan Slebodnick netted 14 points for Blacklick Valley while Kristin Szymusiak added 10.

Abby Barnick dropped a game-high 26 points for North Star. Cenley Miller had eight points and five assists.

Hockey

Bishop McCort 12, Somerset 5: The Golden Eagles fell to the Crushers in Laurel Mountain Hockey League action.

Jeremy Mack tallied two goals and an assist for Somerset. Ethan Ash, R.J. James and Donovan Vogt each scored a goal.

Rifle

Rockwood 1134, Salisbury-Elk-Lick 825: Kelly Hearn shot a 258 to pace the Rockets past the Elks.

Kaitlyn King (231) and Alyssa Hunt (224) rounded out the top three for Rockwood.

Aiden Wiltrout led Salisbury with a 237. Nolan Easton shot a personal best 224.

Wrestling

Somerset 42, Richland 12: In Richland Township, the Golden Eagles steamrolled the Rams.

Zane Hagans, Michael Bridge, Ali Akanan and Logan Baker all won by fall for Somerset.

United 40, Berlin Brothersvalley 28: The Mountaineers fell on the road to the Lions.

Hunter Cornell won by major decision for Berlin. Nic Gerber, Logan Webreck and Cory Jose won by fall.

---

Monday

Boys basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 69, Windber 55: Pace Prosser poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Mountaineers past the Ramblers.

Holby McClucas scored 16 points for Berlin while Craig Jarvis added 13.

Keith Charney and Aiden Gray each had 16 points for Windber. Caden Dusack contributed 11.

Conemaugh Valley 72, Rockwood 32: In Rockwood, Logan Kent dropped 19 points as the Blue Jays routed the Rockets.

Zach Malfer scored 12 points for Conemaugh Valley.

Josiah Rock led Rockwood with 18 points.

Conemaugh Township 80, Shanksville-Stonycreek 49: In Shanksville, Jackson Byer guided the Indians past the Vikings with a game-high 24 points.

Tanner Shirley scored 18 points for Conemaugh Township while John Updyke tallied 17.

Braden Adams netted 20 points for Shanksville. Christian Musser and Chris McCorkle scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Girls basketball

Shanksville-Stonycreek 57, Ferndale 31: In Johnstown, Josie Snyder recorded a game-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists as the Vikings bested the Yellow Jackets.

Rylee Snyder tallied 12 points and nine rebounds for Shanksville while Liz Salsgiver pitched in 11 points.

Blacklick Valley 63, Turkeyfoot 37: Kristin Szymusiak scored a game-high 25 points as the Vikings downed the Rams.

Kadence Killinger scored 13 points for Blacklick Valley while Morgan Slebodnick added 12.

Payj Hostetler scored produced 17 points for Turkeyfoot.

Swimming

Girls

Somerset 91, Hollidaysburg 79: In Hollidaysburg, Alyssa and Carly Richard as well as Hope Miller all had four total firsts in the Golden Eagles triumph over the Tigers.

Alyssa Richard won the 200 IM and 100 fly and was a part of the 200 medley and free relay team. Carly Richard won the 100 and 200 free and was a part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Hope Miller won the 50 free and 100 back. She was also a part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay team. Haley Basala won the 100 breast and was a part of the 200 free relay. Isabella Basala was a member of the 200 medley and 400 free relay while Bella Prediger helped the Golden Eagles to wins in the 200 and 400 free relay.

Boys

Hollidaysburg 110, Somerset 37: In Hollidaysburg, the Tigers took first in every event and cruised to a victory over the Golden Eagles.

