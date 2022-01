ST. LOUIS — Where are the teachers? We know about the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, but now tenured teachers are absent from classrooms across St. Louis. "We have a lot of staff that is out right now with COVID-19, on quarantine and we will not be able to provide adequate services for students in the classes," Mary Ann Mitchell with the Edwardsville School District told 5 On Your Side earlier this week.

