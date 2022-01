In cooperative survival games, you will want to make use of every tool you have in your arsenal to keep both yourself and your teammates alive. While you are playing The Anacrusis, you may notice you have an ability called Pulse but not know what to do with it. Some games call a move to detect things around you a Pulse, but that is not the case here. Here is what Pulse does in The Anacrusis.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO