Spotted a crime? Report it online through this police department’s website

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has introduced a new way for citizens to report crimes conveniently.

Beginning Jan. 3, citizens of Riley County can now report certain crimes via their computer or phone by filling out a form on the RCPD’s website according to a press release from Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote.

“We are excited to now offer an additional method to report crime,” Records Management Supervisor Kari Breault said. “Online reporting allows continued, efficient service to the people of Riley County.”

The RCPD states that traditional in-person officer services will not be affected by the new reporting method. Officers will still respond to crime scenes needing evidence collection, emergency situations and any other matter where police officers are needed physically.

To use the new reporting feature, you must have a valid email address and internet access. If the incident involves guns, weapons, hazardous materials, threats to public safety, medication, stolen vehicles or items stolen from vehicles it must be called in to speak with an officer.

The following crimes can be reported online as long as the situation is not an emergency:

  • Criminal damage to property (under $1,000)
  • Criminal damage to a vehicle (under $1,000)
  • Identity theft
  • Theft (not theft of a vehicle or from a vehicle)
For more information about reporting crimes online with the RCPD, go to www.RileyCountyPolice.org/report and click on the “Report a Crime Online” button.

Kansas Cars
