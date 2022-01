Susie Straub Mueller Linea clutch, silver holographic, Italian python, $2,250, available at susiestraubmueller.com. The holiday marathon has almost reached the finish line: New Year’s Eve. Let’s be honest, 2021 was a bit of a grind, so let’s be slightly indulgent and decadent — what better way than dressing up a little? Maybe you’ve blown through every option in your fashionable armoire. Or perhaps you’re like me and sometimes you just need something new to put you in a party-ready mood. This year, consider investing in quality brands that are built to list — maybe even a few Dallas ones. That’s a resolution we can all get behind. For anyone stumped on what to wear, I’ve provided a few New Year’s Eve outfit ideas based on the various paths your evening might take. Cheers!

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO