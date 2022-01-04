Postponed Thunder game rescheduled for Jan. 27
GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — The ECHL announced today that the postponed game between the Adirondack Thunder and the Trois-Rivières Lions on January 2nd has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 27th. The game will still take place at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY but game time will be 7:00pm.Cohoes junior Royal Brown scores 1,000th career point
Any tickets that were purchased for the January 2nd game can be exchanged for the game on January 27th or for any remaining Adirondack Thunder regular-season home game. Call 518-480-3355 or email info@echlthunder.com for any further questions.
The Thunder will host the Maine Mariners on Friday night in Glens Falls. Tickets are available on the SeatGeek App or at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.
More Sports News
- Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse
- After COVID-19, No. 5 UCLA waits to play 1st game in weeks
- ESPN+ to offer 4 streaming feeds in new PGA Tour deal
- Nominations open for Colonie HS Athletic Hall of Fame
- Column: New year starts with a familiar question about Woods
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0