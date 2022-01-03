Running in the new year

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.
Boys Basketball
Melbourne 62, Holy Trinity 52
Melbourne (12-1): Carlin Gelin 24 pts, Kylen Jernighan 22 pts.
...
Now that 2021 has come to an end, we can only hope that there are brighter days ahead in 2022. In 2021, life got back to normal for a few months with the return of in-person racing. Another positive thing from the pandemic is how much running has grown in...
Comments / 0