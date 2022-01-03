ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Running in the new year

Muscatine Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 17 runners and walkers met at Dell Wagner’s house Jan.1st for the 19th annual...

muscatinejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
runningmagazine.ca

Training tips to help you run in the new year

Now that 2021 has come to an end, we can only hope that there are brighter days ahead in 2022. In 2021, life got back to normal for a few months with the return of in-person racing. Another positive thing from the pandemic is how much running has grown in...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy