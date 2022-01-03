ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Jump in deforestation of world’s largest savanna alarms Brazilian scientists

By Jake Spring
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO — Deforestation last year rose to the highest level since 2015 in Brazil’s Cerrado, prompting scientists on Monday to raise alarm over the state of the world’s most species-rich savanna and a major carbon sink that helps to stave off climate change. The Cerrado,...

www.stltoday.com

lakecountybloom.com

Exploring the World’s Largest Geothermal Plant: The Geysers

The chartered tour bus winds up the mountain, swings around switchbacks, and groans against the steep grade before pulling out on a ridgeline that workers call the North Slope, referring to how cold it gets in the winter when the wind blows. Right now the clouds rest below the tops of the surrounding mountains, dropping a mist that promises to turn into full-blown rain. Tim Conant, Calpine’s Director of Engineering, steps out of the bus first, followed by Danielle Matthews Seperas, Director of Government and Community Affairs. Both hunch their shoulders against the breeze and walk to the edge of the ridgeline. Just below, one of many geothermal power plants hums away, turning treated recycled water into electricity.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Data shortfall impairs Brazil's tracking of spreading virus

As the omicron variant sends COVID-19 cases soaring across much of the globe, one of the countries most devastated by the disease since the pandemic's onset is struggling to keep track of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.Officials at Brazil's Health Ministry are still trying to recover from hacker attacks on its system between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, and researchers say the data remains incomplete and often hard to access. States and municipalities are reporting problems uploading information to the ministry’s platforms, and web pages visible to the public have often been knocked offline.The information shortage couldn’t come at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
SCIENCE
kfgo.com

Brazil stops tracking savanna deforestation despite rising destruction

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil will stop monitoring deforestation in the Cerrado, the world’s most species-rich savanna, a government researcher said on Thursday citing a lack of funds, days after data showed destruction hitting a 6-year high in 2021. The Cerrado, which neighbors the Amazon rainforest and stretches...
AMAZON
Jair Bolsonaro
albuquerqueexpress.com

The world's largest trade pact is a game-changer for China

The new RCEP trade agreement, spanning 15 countries and nearly one-third of the world's population, gives Beijing huge advantages in its economic competition with America. ??With the coming of the new year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement came into force. Signed at the end of 2020, and ratified by at least 10 of its parties through 2021, the deal constitutes the largest free trade agreement in history, spanning 30% of the world's GDP and bringing China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) into one bloc, where members enjoy 90% of goods tariff free.
ECONOMY
wustl.edu

Scientists detect world’s lightest magnesium

A new isotope of magnesium — magnesium-18 — was discovered by a team that includes Robert Charity, research professor of chemistry, and Lee Sobotka, professor of chemistry and of physics, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. This project was spearheaded by Chinese researchers...
SCIENCE
AFP

Brazilian families slammed by debt, inflation

Jussara Romero's credit card is nearly maxed out, and the sky-high interest payments have left her family struggling to get by. - Cascade effect - "Many families are already spending most of their income on interest payments," says Rachel de Sa, chief economist at investment brokerage Rico Investimentos.
BUSINESS
#Greenhouse Gas#Deforestation#Amazon Rainforest#Earth#Brazilian#Inpe
AFP

Brazil green-lights Covid-19 vaccines for children age 5-11

Brazilian health authorities authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children age five to 11 on Wednesday, as South America's most populous country faces a rapid increase in cases due to holiday gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant. The final green light by Brazil's Ministry of Health comes three weeks after the nation's independent medicines regulator, Anvisa, declared Pfizer-BioNTech's child-size dose to be safe and effective. "To all those parents who want to vaccinate their children, the Ministry of Health will guarantee doses of the (Covid) vaccine," said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in Brasilia. Controversy abounded in Brazil until Wednesday's announcement, with many alleging an improper delay by the government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Americas
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Amazon
Brazil
milwaukeesun.com

A glimpse into world's largest trade deal

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the world's largest trade deal, will come into force Saturday. What is it? Why is it so important? How will it benefit its members and beyond? Some key questions about this new trade deal are answered below. WHAT...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scientists decode how world’s largest-ever flying animal got airborne

Scientists have decoded the mystery of how a giant dinosaur that lived 67 million years ago learned to fly.Paleontologists have known about the existence of the giant pterosaur Quetzalcoatlus that weighs over 250kg and has a wingspan of nearly 12 metres.But how such a massive animal took to the sky during the age of the dinosaurs has remained a mystery.The new findings, published in a collection of new studies in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, however, now reveal how the mammoth beast ruled the skies for millions of years.Researchers have speculated that the giant pterosaur rocked forward on its wingtips...
WILDLIFE
KTVZ

China’s Xi’an lockdown hits some of the world’s largest chipmakers

Two of the world’s biggest chipmakers are warning that Covid-19 outbreaks and stringent lockdowns in a major Chinese industrial hub are hampering their operations. Samsung and Micron said this week that they’ve had to adjust operations in the northwestern city of Xi’an, which is experiencing one of China’s worst community outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have responded by enacting sweeping measures with an intensity and on a scale rarely seen since Wuhan, the pandemic’s original epicenter.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

The World's Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Is Trying to Woo France

Binance recently launched a 100-million-euro ($113-million) initiative in France to develop its crypto and blockchain industry. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange could be on the hunt for a new headquarters after a year of heavy scrutiny from regulators around the world. The French initiative involves other companies like Ledger, and...
WORLD
Mashed

This Is The World's Largest Underwater Restaurant

The way in which food is enjoyed is constantly evolving. From chefs to sommeliers and restaurateurs to bartenders, those who work in the food and restaurant industry are continuously looking for new, innovative ways to make dining out a bigger, more lavish, and immersive experience. Take the Eiffel Tower for example. The Parisian landmark offers three different food experiences including The Champagne Bar (located at the very top), The Buffets for quick dining, and Jules Verne, which is a luxurious Michelin-starred restaurant (via Tour Eiffel). New York City also has several outstanding food experiences, many of which take place miles high in the sky. Just recently, the city revealed Summit One Vanderbilt, a 1,401-foot-tall building situated next to Grand Central Terminal that offers "elevated snacks and bar service" from 93 floors up in the sky, per The New York Post.
RESTAURANTS
techxplore.com

First power achieved on world's largest offshore windfarm

Officials with the Danish energy company Ørsted have announced that they have achieved first power on the Hornsea 2 project—a new windfarm off the coast of England in the North Sea. As part of their announcement, posted on the company's web page, officials noted that once the windfarm is fully operational, it will represent the largest windfarm in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Discover Mag

The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
SCIENCE

