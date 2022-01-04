ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Night Forecast 1/3/22

wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking cold weather and the potential for some...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Syracuse.com

Forecast worsens for Central NY: Up to 2 feet of snow for some, snow and ice for rest

Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather Forecast 1-9-22

Various showers and storms have already begun to work into the Panhandle tonight, but another more organized squall is still expected to move through the area around 9 PM. The activity ahead of the front will offer up hefty downpours and possibly gusty winds, but the potential for severe weather doesn’t increase until later tonight when the line starts to move in. The squall will have a greater intensity of rains possible, with damaging gusts of 60 mph possible, and a few brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Frigid Temps Sunday, Flurries Possible Later On

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s roller coaster weather continues Sunday, with most of the state waking up to below zero temperatures. In the Twin Cities, things will warm up slightly. Air temperatures will get above zero by noon, but the feels-like temperatures will still be in the negatives. Some light snow could move in Sunday evening, and those flurries — coupled with black ice — may make Monday morning’s commute a little slippery. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will drop even further overnight, with minus 10 expected in the metro and up north hovering closer to minus 20. Monday will bring sunshine and light winds, but a high of only 1 or 2 degrees in the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will stay below zero all day. Temperatures will jump back into the 20s and 30s for the rest of the week. Our next chance of snow is on Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE

