ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, either currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Good Sam’: TV Review

Every day that passes without a reboot/revival of House perplexes me. You have a beloved brand with an easily reproducible formula that has only built an audience in syndication/streaming. Obviously, Hugh Laurie wouldn’t do 22 episodes in a season ever again, but if David Shore came to him with a six-episode limited series? Sure! After all, you couldn’t have House without Hugh Laurie. I mean, if you needed to do House without Hugh Laurie and you decided to recast the main role, you literally couldn’t do better than Jason Isaacs, from the near-villainous intensity to the regionally nonspecific American accent that...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seas#Tru Tv#Lego Masters#Chicago Med#Abc American Idol#Assisted Living#Cbs#Blood Treasure#Superman Lois
metv.com

11 brilliant TV shows from the 1970s that only lasted one season

Kolchak, Cylons and Mel Brooks deserved more episodes. Even TV shows that last a mere 13 episodes can become classics. We're talking about the days long before "prestige television." In the Seventies, you had M*A*S*H, The Waltons, Happy Days and Gunsmoke pumping out hundreds of episodes. The following titles never...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Winter TV Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

The holidays are wrapping up, which means there's new TV around the corner. Well, there's always new TV around the corner because we live in a time where you can't escape television, but there's more than normal new TV in the early months of the year as broadcast channels roll out their midseason premieres and bring shows back from their winter hiatuses.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVOvermind

Five TV Shows That Came Out of Nowhere in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing production to shut down across the entire entertainment industry, 2020 was a tough year for TV and movies. However, in lots of ways, 2021 made up for it. Not only has there been lots of new content this year, but a lot of it has been really good. TV shows have really brought their A-game and there have been lots of series that people simply can’t get enough of. From drama to comedy, there has been a little something for everybody in 2021. If you’re looking for some things to watch as the year winds down, today is your lucky day. Keep reading to see our list of 5 TV shows that came out of nowhere in 2021.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

Some of our favourite shows are returning in 2022, and we couldn't be more excited to dust off our Disney+, Netflix and NOW accounts and dive back into our favourite stories. From Zendaya's teen drama hit to the sixth installment of a favourite gangster show, check out the top returning shows for 2022...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Good Sam, premiering Wednesday on CBS, pits father against daughter in life-or-death decisions. Sophia Bush, 39, who plays Dr. Sam Griffith, said her character clashes with her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), in and out of the operating room of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. "Both of...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Dickinson season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a Dickinson season 4 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road now? There are, just like you would imagine, a handful of things to talk through in this piece. The first order of business...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Mindhunter: Season Three? Jonathan Groff Ready to Return to Netflix Series

Mindhunter fans are hoping that Netflix and director David Fincher will make a third season of the crime drama series, and one star is ready to return. Jonathan Groff (above, right) spoke about the series during a recent interview about his role in The Matrix Resurrections feature film. Mindhunter is...
TV SERIES
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
TV SERIES
horrornews.net

“Chucky” TV Series On USA & SYFY Renewed for Second Season

The USA Network/SYFY hit series “Chucky” has been renewed for a second season. SYFY is the home to the top two new cable series of 2021 in the 18-49 demo: “Resident Alien” followed by “Chucky” (live +7). Across all platforms, “Chucky” has reached 9.5...
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

1883 Season 2: Is The Show Renewed? What Is Known?

The new project will look at events taking place in the 1880s. It will provide an opportunity to see the difficult path of the Duttons ascending to their rightful place because it was they who laid the foundation for the famous ranch near Montana. Already now on the network, you can find a bunch of questions related to the Season 2 of 1883 (Yellowstone). Fans are confident that the writers will not limit themselves to just one season, allowing them to enjoy a lasting spectacle. Here’s everything a fan must know about 1883 Season 2.
TV SERIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy