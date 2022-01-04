'She can keep her Korean to herself:' viewer calls in to complain about Asian anchor

MULTI-PLATINUM LEGENDS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH 'KISS -- OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH'. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach, recorded live at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on July 25th, 2004. This is the second in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, and a limited edition 3-LP set pressed on 180g opaque green vinyl, all available exclusively through the Official KISS online store, here.

