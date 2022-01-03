ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Hulu Just Added a Beloved Musical TV Series & Fans Are Flipping Out

One of the most popular musical comedy series of the last decade is finally available to stream on Hulu. The series is called Galavant, and it's a campy fantasy adventure with some delightful music and a massive cult following. Galavant aired for two seasons on ABC but was sadly cancelled back in 2016. Fans have continued to hype the show up to their friends ever since its cancellation, and now it's a lot easier to recommend, because it was added to Hulu on Christmas Eve.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five TV Shows That Came Out of Nowhere in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing production to shut down across the entire entertainment industry, 2020 was a tough year for TV and movies. However, in lots of ways, 2021 made up for it. Not only has there been lots of new content this year, but a lot of it has been really good. TV shows have really brought their A-game and there have been lots of series that people simply can’t get enough of. From drama to comedy, there has been a little something for everybody in 2021. If you’re looking for some things to watch as the year winds down, today is your lucky day. Keep reading to see our list of 5 TV shows that came out of nowhere in 2021.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dickinson season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a Dickinson season 4 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road now? There are, just like you would imagine, a handful of things to talk through in this piece. The first order of business...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week 15)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 15 (Sunday, January 2, 2022). ABC shows (so...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Bachelor: Season 27? Has the ABC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 26 follows Clayton Echard as he meets, courts, and weeds out 31 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka in Missouri, Echard was previously cast in the 18th season of The Bachelorette. After a season away, filming returns to the Villa de la Vina mansion, aka The Bachelor Mansion.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

New TV shows to watch: 18 series to get excited about in 2022

Staff, Los Angeles Times (TNS) As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

This Is Us: Season Seven? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with extended family members like Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).
TV SERIES
Collider

'This is Us' Season 6 First Look Shows the Cast Tearfully Reflecting on the Series

Prepare the tissue boxes. The sixth season of This is Us premieres on January 4, and with only a few days left to go, NBC has released a first look at the final chapter in the lives of the Pearson family. The short featurette, first released by Deadline, mixes scenes of seasons past together with sneak peeks at the newest season, as well as tearful interviews with the cast, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz.
TV SERIES
Android Authority

Shows like Titans: What to watch between seasons of the HBO Max series

Young heroes assemble in these eight team-up series you can stream now. After a successful third season at its new home on HBO Max, Titans is due for a fourth season, though you may have to wait a while for it. In the meantime, what are some shows like Titans to keep you entertained?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

This Is Us' final season feels like another end of an era for network TV

The sixth and final season is a "bittersweet moment for NBC and broadcast TV in general," says Michael Schneider. "This Is Us was an out-of-the-box smash, the kind that doesn’t come along often, and definitely not these days at the networks. The drama and ABC’s also-retiring comedy Black-ish represent two of the last broadcast series to achieve any sort of major recognition at the Primetime Emmys and other awards shows — another reason this feels a bit like one of those 'end of an era' moments for legacy media." As Schneider points out, "the entire television business has undergone a seismic shift since This Is Us debuted on NBC in (September) 2016. When (creator Dan) Fogelman first began pitching the series, streaming was in its infancy and fall TV launches came with major fanfare, and there was much higher awareness even for shows without major preexisting IP. At the time, prestige TV was still emerging from its dark, antihero era. Family dramas without a gritty edge weren’t getting much traction in primetime anymore. This Is Us flew in the face of that, bringing relationship-driven series back to the forefront." This Is Us star Mandy Moore remembers being told early on that This Is Us' success signaled the end of an era. “Like: ‘This is the last monolith as network television," she says. "You guys are a part of something really special.’ Who knows if that’s really going to be the case. But it does feel like that in certain respects. I mean, our viewing habits have changed.” Fellow This Is Us star Chrissy Metz adds: “We were actually one of the shows that people would stand around when we were (still) at our watercoolers at the offices, talking to each other and wanting to watch it week to week instead of bingeing it.”
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Winter TV Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

The holidays are wrapping up, which means there's new TV around the corner. Well, there's always new TV around the corner because we live in a time where you can't escape television, but there's more than normal new TV in the early months of the year as broadcast channels roll out their midseason premieres and bring shows back from their winter hiatuses.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Boys’: Amazon Supe Series’ Season 3 Gets Summer Premiere Date

Prime Video has unveiled the premiere date for the third season of The Boys. Amazon revealed during the latest installment of Vought News Network, which can be viewed above, that The Boys will bring the heat this summer when it returns with a three-episode premiere on Friday, June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday leading  to the season finale July 8. Season 3 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. Laurie Holden, Sean...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

COVID-19 & TV in 2022: Which Shows Are Pausing Production?

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affected productions in Hollywood for nearly two years now, and the latest surge — with the Omicron variant spreading — is doing so yet again. In some cases, it’s due to positive cases on set — among cast or crew — while for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenerdstash.com

Season 2 of Netflix’s Series “Space Force” Returns in February

Netflix’s workplace comedy-drama series Space Force has a Season 2 premiere date! The series had an eerily realistic take on the handling of the newly made Space Force, created during the Trump Administration. The story follows the highly decorated four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell). Naird tries to lead the sixth branch of the military while also being a present father to his daughter. Throughout Season 1 of the series Space Force showed the petty rivalries between the branches of the military. Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, social media director. Veteran actor John Malkovich plays chief scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory. Steve Carell and Greg Daniels created the Netflix workplace comedy-drama series. Season 2 will be filmed in Vancouver instead of Los Angeles. Norm Hiscock, who has worked on Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn-Nine-Nine will partner with Daniels as a co-showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy