ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

It’s technically a new year, but it’s already the middle of the 2021-2022 TV season, which has been filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Disney+ Cancels Upcoming Series Featuring Fan-Favorite Character

At one point, Disney+ was developing a series featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of the first characters ever developed by the late Walt Disney. Over Christmas weekend, however, the creatives behind that series suggested on Twitter their version of the show is no longer in development. Long-time animation filmmaker Matt Danner revealed his team was well into development before the Mouse put the kibosh on the operation.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch: 8 cancelled Star Trek spin-off tv shows

Star Trek has a long line of undeveloped tv series. If you’re a Star Trek fan, you know there have been plenty of show ideas that were bandied about but never came to fruition like the Harry Mudd series that would have starred Roger C. Carmel, which is included in the video. The Youtube channel CaptRobau has put together a list of several other shows that were undeveloped, some of which would have been really cool to see.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace And Frankie#Amc#Bbc America#Hbo#Abc
Collider

7 Throwback TV Shows Set in the 90s to Satisfy Your Nostalgia

Welcome back to the 1990s, the last decade before technology took over our lives. It was the last time people were forced to create their own fun without having the internet to rely upon and before cell phones were in everyone’s hands. It’s been over 30 years since the 90s began and it’s the perfect time to get nostalgic. There’s always the option of revisiting some great 90s TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, or The X-Files. But with upcoming shows such as That 90s Show and Kyle Mooney's Saturday Morning All-Star Hits, it seems that 90s nostalgia is only just beginning.
TV SERIES
pacificsandiego.com

My 5 favorite TV shows from 2021

This was a big year for TV. We got “Squid Game” and “WandaVision,” “Mare of Eastown” and “Only Murders in the Building” — all excellent shows that are making many 2021 year-end lists. But, for me, a show that goes from enjoyable to favorite needs a combination of being original, clever and surprising. Here are five shows that achieved that:
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

All of the Cancelled and Ending Sci Fi TV Shows from the 2021-22 Season (So Far)

We are at the midway point for the 2021-22, and several shows have fallen during the Fall months with a few more currently On the Bubble. Surprisingly, not many have been cancelled at this point nor are that many genre entries currently facing an uncertain status. Below is a rundown of the sci fi and fantasy shows that have been cancelled or that have ended or will be ending in the current season. I also take a look at the shows waiting for word on their fates which includes some carryovers from prior seasons. For fans that want to help those shows, a Call to Action on the social networks would be a good place to start. And be sure to stay tuned to this site and the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Page throughout the current season for status updates and breaking news.
TV SERIES
Apartment Therapy

7 Apartment Therapy Editors Share Their Favorite New TV Shows and Movies That Came Out In 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Apartment Therapy’s editors see a lot of great ideas, brilliant tips, and inspiring photos throughout the year. But which of these are the most memorable after a jam-packed 12 months? Every day this week, we’re sharing the best hacks, advice, homes, and more that we saw and heard in 2021. Check out all of our picks here!
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
cancelledscifi.com

Five Cancelled Sci Fi TV Shows That Deserve a Revival in 2022

The New Year is upon us and there are plenty of sci fi and fantasy television shows on the way over the next twelve months. But there are also several from past years that fans are not quite done with yet. Below is a look at five genre entries (plus a bonus) that were cancelled too soon and that deserve to return for at least one more season in 2022. For several of these, efforts are already underway to get the show back on the air, for others it may depend on a new or revived push from the fans. We have seen shows such as The Expanse, Lucifer, and Manifest saved in recent years by a Call to Action. So perhaps fans of the shows below could spearhead a return in 2022 or beyond. I have looked at the cancellations and revival chances of all these shows in more detail in prior posts (links included), but I figured that it was definitely worth the effort to stump for them one time as we head into the New Year.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Top 10 Limited Series TV Shows of 2021

Liam Hoofe with his top 10 limited series of 2021…. In a year where most of us have still spent more time in the house than we would have liked, television and streaming services have been our best friends. From surprising hits like Squid Game to returning favourites like Succession, most of us have consumed more TV than ever this year.
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ epic series ‘Foundation’ among 2021’s Most-Pirated TV Shows

With the current streaming landscape being so fragmented, it appears that many people prefer to pirate instead of paying for ‘another’ subscription. In fact, the Apple TV+ epic series “Foundation” has appeared on TorrentFreak’s list of 2021’s Most-Pirated TV Shows. Based on the award-winning...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES
The Press

Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, either currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
TV SERIES
cititour.com

Live From New York, It's Your Favorite TV Stars

For many people, few thrills compare to seeing one of your favorite television stars live and in person. In January, you might very well get your wish!. A stalwart of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Cecily Strong is no stranger to playing multiple characters. Now, she’s taking on about a dozen of them in one evening in a rare revival of the Tony-winning play “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” now in previews at The Shed at Hudson Yards (www.shed.org)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

Have we come to take quality TV shows for granted?

In mid-November, just two days before the US launch of Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season, Paramount dropped a photon torpedo-shaped bombshell. For the first time, viewers outside the US and Canada wouldn't be able to watch the new run of episodes on Netflix within hours of their American debut. Instead, the studio tweeted, “Internationally, the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will now premiere exclusively where Paramount Plus is available in 2022.”
TV SERIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy