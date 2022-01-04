ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help Finding Guerneville Bank Robbery Suspect

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ezejb_0dc4AlXw00

GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday identified a suspect they’re searching for in connection with a Guerneville bank robbery that happened last week.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for 33-year-old transient Bradley Bennett, who is suspected of robbing the bank on Friday, December 31.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a 911 call at approximately 12:30 p.m. last Friday reporting that a bank on the 16000 block of Main Street in Guerneville had robbed.

Authorities said the suspect approached a teller, handed him a note, demanded money, and alluded he had a weapon. The teller gave him an undisclosed sum of cash. The suspect then walked out of the bank and left the area on a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office said it was unknown if the suspect was actually armed, as he did not show or use a weapon. There were no injuries during the robbery.

Deputies quickly identified the suspect as Bennett, who is a White male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are investigating the case and actively searching for Bennett. Authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in finding the suspect. Anyone who sees Bennett or knows where he is should call 911 or the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 707-565-2121. Refer to case number 211231-005

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Tip Leads To Arrests Of Suspected Santa Rosa Gang Members; Weapons Seized

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Anonymous callers tipped off police to suspected gang activity in a Santa Rosa neighborhood Saturday evening, leading to a pair of arrests and the seizure of two hand guns. Investigators said they received two anonymous calls reporting a large gathering on Kenton Court at approximately 5:35 p.m. The callers reported that the large group was blocking traffic on the court and one individual swinging a bat. They also told police they believed the gathering involved gang members since they were all wearing items of red clothing. An SRPD drone was launched to check out the area prior...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Two Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — One person has died and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the freeway west of San Pablo Dam Road, and as of 7:30 a.m. all lanes remained blocked, the CHP said. The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and ended up resting in the wrong direction. The van was then hit by three other cars. A man in his mid-20s died at the scene and two other people were hospitalized with major injuries. A Sig Alert was issued at 6:45 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to San Pablo Dam Road. There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: San Francisco Resident Chases Smash-And-Grab Truck Burglars; Suspect Opens Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco resident sprang into action when he saw truck burglars at work. What followed was the nightmare of every victim during the surge in smash-and-grab crimes. Security video shows the man running out of his home, and holding what appears to be a phone, filming two suspects stealing from the grey pickup truck. San Francisco police say he yelled at the thieves, as they hopped into a getaway car driven by a third suspect on 11th Avenue near Ortega Street January 5th around 8:15 a.m. Police say one of the suspects opened fire, but there...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police Arrest Suspect After San Bruno Store Robbery, Attempted Robbery

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a man in San Bruno following a robbery and attempted robbery from separate businesses, San Bruno police said. The first incident happened on Thursday at around 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of El Camino Real just north of Sneath Lane. Officers responded to a report of a theft of a touchscreen tablet from a business where store employees said the man had brandished a pointed, metal tool at them before fleeing the store with the tablet. A short time later, officers responded to another report of a man attempting to steal a portable speaker...
SAN BRUNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guerneville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Bradley, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Guerneville, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 Pittsburg Suspects in Armed Robbery Spree Released from Jail on Judge’s Order

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg on Friday announced that three men who are facing 19 counts of felony armed robbery for a crime spree across the East Bay dating back to August were released from custody on a judge’s order earlier this week. The Pittsburg Police Department posted about the release of the three men who have been charged in multiple armed robberies on Twitter and Facebook. 3 men were held to answer for nineteen (19) counts of armed robbery. The judge was unwilling to allow the men to remain in custody and overruled the rejection, and authorized the release....
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Exclusive VIDEO: Sisters Hide In Bedroom During Terrifying San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body Of Missing Tahoe Skier Found Near Sierra Residential Neighborhood

TRUCKEE (CBS SF/AP) — The body of missing skier Rory Angelotta, who became lost at the Northstar Ski Resort during a whiteout blizzard on Christmas day, was discovered Saturday near a residential neighborhood roughly 3 miles from the boundaries of the resort. Volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue discovered the body aided by a rescue canine around 10:42 a.m. Saturday. The remains were found approximately a half mile from a residential neighborhood near Schaffer Mill Creek. Missing Truckee skier Rory Angelotta (Placer County Sheriff’s Office) “Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Federal Drug, Weapons Charges Filed In Brazen San Francisco Road Rage Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Oakland man, already facing an attempted murder charge in state court, had two federal counts added Friday to the litany of charges stemming from a brazen road rage shooting on San Francisco’s Van Ness Ave. in November. Federal prosecutors said Wilmer Arteaga was charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Meanwhile, Arteaga was being held in San Francisco County jai on several charges including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Cbs Sf#Sonoma County Sheriff
CBS San Francisco

Bull Euthanized After Killing Rancher In Rural Contra Costa County Field

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a bull Thursday in a rural field after it was believed it have killed a local rancher. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a field just west of the 2300 block of Bixler Road about a half-mile south of Point of Timber Road around noon on reports of a man down. When they arrived, they were confronted by an aggressive bull. Sheriff’s deputies and county animal-control officers were called to the scene. When the bull approached first responders attending to the injured man, a shot was fired to drive it away. When it didn’t respond and continued to be aggressive, deputies shot the bull. The man was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released pending next-of-kin notification. The coroner’s office will determined the man’s cause of death. “It is believed that the bull may have attacked the rancher,” said Steve Aubert, a fire marshal public information officer with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Deputies were investigating the incident.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen Truck Suspect Arrested Following Pleasanton Hit-and-Run Collision

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles, according to authorities. Pleasanton hit-and-run arrest (Pleasanton PD) At approximately 2:20 p.m., Pleasanton police dispatch received an alert regarding a truck that had been stolen in East Palo Alto. Officers soon spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Bernal Avenue approaching I-680. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and sped onto northbound I-680. Officers pursued until the suspect began driving recklessly on the right shoulder of the freeway. Concerned about the threat the driver’s actions...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Outer Mission Drug Bust Yields Weapons Seizure; 2 Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested in San Francisco after officers spotted drug activity and discovered suspects also in possession of firearms with illegal high-capacity magazines, police said Friday. Officers were patrolling on Sunday in the area of Cayuga and Naglee Avenues near Cayuga Park in the city’s Outer Mission district just before 8 p.m. when they saw a vehicle with multiple people inside using narcotics, according to a social media post from the San Francisco Police Ingleside station. One person who exited the vehicle was detained while a second suspect related to the vehicle activity was also detained....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Shot Following Apparent Altercation In South San Francisco, Police Seek Suspect

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in South San Francisco are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a man was found shot following an apparent altercation late Thursday night. Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after the victim was found on the sidewalk. When police arrived, they found the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. As of Friday, police said the victim was listed in stable condition. According to a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting likely followed an altercation at a nearby homeless encampment. A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department by calling 650-877-8900 or the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit by emailing cib@ssf.net. Tips can be sent anonymously by emailing tips@ssf.net.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Arrest Pair Suspected In At Least Seven Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco arrested two people suspected of committing at least seven bank robberies in the city late last year. According to a statement from SFPD, the robberies began on October 20 and continued through November 29 in neighborhoods across the city. The two men are suspected in robberies that took place at the following locations: • October 20, 2021, on the 500 block of Buckingham Way • October 29, 2021, on the 2100 block of Fillmore Street • November 5, 2021, on the 1500 block of Van Ness Avenue • November 15, 2021, on the 4600 block of Mission...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Armed Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff in San Francisco’s Dogpatch

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An armed man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood on Friday morning, a police spokesman said. At 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person in a vehicle armed with a firearm in the area of Third and Cesar Chavez streets, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said. Hostage and crisis response negotiators also responded to the scene and authorities asked people to avoid the area during the standoff. At about 9:40 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, Rueca said. His name has not been released. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen San Francisco Service Dog Recovered; Return To Owner

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A service dog snatched while being taken out for a walk in a San Francisco neighborhood was recovered Thursday night and reunited with its owner. A thief grabbed “Summer” — a 5-year-old German Shepherd — by the dog’s harness and fled on Monday evening near Waller and Octavia streets. “Summer” was microchipped and was a certified service dog. In a tweet, SFPD Park station officers posted on Thursday evening — “Summer was located and happily reunited. The investigation into who took Summer is ongoing. No arrest has been made at this time.” Anyone with information on who took...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: $10,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Sheriff’s Recruit David Nguyen

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death recruit David Nguyen, who died in an Oakland freeway shooting Tuesday. The news of the reward was announced on the sheriff’s office Twitter account Thursday evening. The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer of David V. Nguyen. Please contact @CHP_GoldenGate with info. pic.twitter.com/qeAzFc0x6H — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 7, 2022 Authorities identified Nguyen Wednesday afternoon. The fatal incident that...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cyclist Killed In San Jose Hit-And-Run; Driver Remains At Large

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators were searching Thursday for the driver of a white full size cargo van who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist on Old Bayshore Highway. San Jose police said the incident took place at approximately 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Bayshore and Queens Lane. Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a white full size cargo van was traveling southbound on Queens Lane approaching Old Bayshore. The van made a left turn onto eastbound Old Bayshore and collided with a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed In Freeway Shooting On I-580/I-80 Connector In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday night confirmed a fatal freeway shooting and crash that closed all lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland took the life of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit. According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver and sole male occupant of a black Prius who had been shot. The car had veered to the left and struck a guardrail. UPDATE: Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting Identified A...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Standoff With Man Armed With Axe And Knife Ends With Arrest

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man wandering through a San Jose shopping center carrying a knife and an axe was arrested early Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident took place at the Meridian Park Plaza shopping center at Branham Lane and Meridian Avenue around 1 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically, waving a knife and an axe. Businesses in the mall were closed at the time. Video shot at the scene showed the officers calling out to the man as he paced in front of the stores. He was seen breaking windows of vehicles and businesses. Eventually, he broke into a Beast Fitness workout gym and barricaded himself inside. Officers negotiated with the man, telling him to drop his weapons, but he did not comply. Instead, he tossed objects at them. Finally around 5 a.m., the officers finally roused him out of the gym and arrested him without further incident. The suspect was loaded into an ambulance for a mental health evaluation. Once treated, he will be booked for vandalism.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Lucas Man Gets 2 Years For 5th DUI Arrest

MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A San Lucas man received a two-year prison sentence Wednesday after he pled no contest to his fifth felony charge of driving under the influence. A California Highway Patrol Officer arrested 34-year-old Teofilo Velasco on Sept. 26 after witnessing Velasco’s vehicle weaving while taking a blind curve in King City. After stopping him, the officer found an open can of beer spilling at his feet. A test found Velasco’s blood alcohol level at .10, above the .08 legal limit. It was Velasco’s fifth drunk-driving conviction since 2014.
SAN LUCAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy