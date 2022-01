WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Last week, the town of Westborough was one of many in the state to reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor spaces. The Board of Health cited the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases in town as the reason behind the decision. Case counts in town went from roughly 40 a week in late 2021 to more than 250 last week. The decision for the mandate came weeks after the high school adopted a flexible mask mandate, as more than 80% of staff and students were fully vaccinated. Board of Health member Dr. Alan Ehrlich says the mask mandate will be in effect until Jan. 31.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO