ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Critical Week for North Texas Figure Skaters Vying for Spot on US Olympic Team

By Meredith Yeomans
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winter Olympics begin on February 3 but this is a critical week for three North Texas hopefuls. Ashley Cain-Gribble, Timothy LeDuc and Amber Glenn are all competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tennessee. “We're really excited,” Gribble told NBC 5. The athletes and their...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
NBC Los Angeles

Get to Know About Team USA Figure Skater Timothy LeDuc

Timothy LeDuc made history at the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. LeDuc, who identifies as non-binary, became the first openly gay athlete to win a U.S. pairs title, capturing gold with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble. Three years later, the 31-year-old LeDuc has a chance to make history again at the same...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Top US pairs skaters withdraw from nations due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when he tested positive for COVID-19. The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when her husband, Chris, retired from skating still could be selected for the games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Pairs skaters Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier withdraw from U.S. Figure Skating Championships after positive COVID-19 test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when Frazier tested positive for COVID-19. The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when Knierim's husband, Chris, retired from skating, still could be selected for the Games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.
NASHVILLE, TN
Awful Announcing

NBC’s Tara Lipinski tells Julie Stewart-Binks “I would feel very nervous” about Beijing Olympics as an athlete given COVID

While the 2022 Beijing Olympics are still going ahead (for now) despite the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and despite prominent athlete groups like the NHLPA pulling out, there are still a lot of questions about what participation means for athletes and commentators. Some potential commentators like ESPN’s Ray Ferraro have already said they won’t attend, with factors like an Olympic bubble and a potential five-week forced quarantine in China after a positive test playing into that. NBC’s Tara Lipinski, a former figure skater who’s turned into a notable NBC commentator on a variety of events, had some interesting thoughts on that in a conversation with fubo Sports Network’s Julie Stewart-Binks this week (with the full conversation set to air on fubo Sports Network Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT). Here’s Lipinski talking to Stewart-Binks about what this is like for athletes, and also what it’s like for her in quarantining ahead of U.S. figure skating nationals and then the Olympics:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Dallas#Nbc#Covid#U S Olympic#National Champions
NBC News

American figure skater could become 1st out nonbinary Winter Olympian

American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could make history this week. On Thursday, LeDuc, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, and their partner, Ashley Cain-Gribble, will compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with the hope of securing a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing in February. If...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Mining Journal

Alysa Liu eyes 3rd US figure skating title, 1st Olympics berth

— Alysa Liu already has won a pair of U.S. figure skating championships, breaking Tara Lipinski’s record for the youngest winner at age 13 and then defending her title with an incredible free skate the following year in North Carolina. No wonder the sprightly skater from Northern California isn’t...
SPORTS
NBC News

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Team USA is heading into the Beijing Winter Olympics with a strong lineup of figure skaters — but just who will make the team is still up in the air. (So to speak.) The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held Jan. 6-9 in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch live on NBC and USA Network, or stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. (See the full schedule below.)
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy