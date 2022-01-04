Meet the Germantown-based designer redefining luxury modest wear

Some of life’s biggest decisions are made on instinct and that was the case for these homeowners, who claimed their new nest in Narragansett in one day. The couple, who had lived in Chicago for many years, were on a week’s vacation in Newport when they decided, on impulse, to go by their grandmother’s former home. Across the street was a dilapidated, 1970s two-story house destined to be replaced, with a For Sale sign. “It can take us an hour to decide on dinner,” says the wife, a Rhode Island native, with a laugh, “but a quick drive by became a lifestyle change.”
Comments / 0