Multifamily development, construction and investment firm OHT Partners LLC will soon break ground on the 315-unit Lenox Grand multifamily community in North Austin. Located at 13505 Burnet Rd., the 16.4-acre community will offer short commutes to many of Austin employers including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, General Motors, 3M, National Instruments, Visa, Cisco and Samsung Semiconductor. Just five minutes from retail/dining destination, The Domain, Lenox Grand will offer amenities in the nearby 66-acre Uptown ATX mixed-use development now under construction as well as Major League Soccer games at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO