Baylor to return to campus in person as scheduled

By Ava Dunwoody
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor will return to campus in person as scheduled on Jan. 18 for the Spring 2022 semester. Additional protocols such as testing and face coverings for at least the first two weeks will be in place, according to an email sent out by President Linda Livingstone on Jan. 3....

