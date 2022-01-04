Baylor to return to campus in person as scheduled

Since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago, the University of Delaware has prioritized the health and safety of the University community. As the highly transmissible Omicron variant surges across the nation and COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations are soaring to unprecedented, record levels, we consulted with medical and public health experts on how to best address the emerging situation. Accordingly, and in keeping with the state of emergency announced by Delaware Gov. John Carney today, we are taking some necessary measures to continue to protect the academic continuity of our students while simultaneously striving to minimize the spread of COVID-19 for Winter Session 2022.

