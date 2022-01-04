Baylor to return to campus in person as scheduled

Per a Dec. 29 pair of emails from Georgetown Provost Robert Groves and President John DeGioia, main campus students will be permitted to return to Georgetown beginning Jan. 11, though classes will occur virtually until Jan. 30. Yet despite increased COVID risk posed both by record-high D.C. caseloads and the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, university COVID policy has changed little. We believe this is unacceptable and dangerous. Changes to the testing regime, academic flexibility, masking compliance, and more are critical steps towards preventing a public health catastrophe in the weeks to come. Students, too, must take responsibility for limiting COVID spread: When Georgetown’s policies fall short, we can still take steps to keep the community safe.
Comments / 0