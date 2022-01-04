ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles put 12 on COVID-19 list with playoff spot in hand

By The Associated Press, , The Associated Press
inquirer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have placed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert along with 10 others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Dallas. The Eagles (9-7) already have a playoff berth clinched with only the seeding still to be decided Saturday night...

