Apple gets closer to $3 trillion market value

The Nasdaq closed Friday down more than 4% from where it opened Monday and almost 1% for the day, marking a rough start to 2022 for several entertainment and tech stocks. Along with the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 is having a bumpy beginning to the new year, down 0.4% at close on Friday and -1.8% from Monday’s open. The Dow ended the day flat, slipping just 0.33% overall for the week. Among the notable companies that took a hit Friday were Netflix (down 2.21% from where it opened), Roku (-6.92%), Google parent company Alphabet Inc .(-0.53%), Amazon (-0.43%) and Comcast (-0.91%). On the...

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO