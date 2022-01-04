ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kliff Kingsbury gives out lots of game balls after win over Cowboys

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals picked up a critical 25-22 win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It ended a three-game losing streak and got them their 11th win of the year while missing a number of players.

After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury awarded many players game balls for their play in the game.

Who got them?

Chris Banjo and Jonathan Ward

 (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Banjo and Ward hooked up for a 23-yard pass play on a fake punt that extended a drive that ended in a touchdown.

Ward’s catch was insane.

Kingsbury said, “That was the best catch I’d ever seen.”

WR Antoine Wesley

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“Tweezy,” who played collegiately for Kingsbury at Texas Tech, caught two touchdown passes in his return to Texas.

LB Isaiah Simmons

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons had 10 tackles (nine on defense and one on special teams) and a forced fumble.

T Kelvin Beachum

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Beachum filled in for D.J. Humphries at left tackle.

“Kelvin Beachum hadn’t played left tackle in like three years,” Kingsbury said. “(He) showed up (and) blocked his (expletive) off.”

QB Kyler Murray

 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Murray got one in his comeback to Dallas to remain undefeated at AT&T Stadium in his football career, dating back to high school. He is 9-0 there and 8-0 as a starter.

