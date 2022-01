Try this super simple but deliciously creamy and tangy make-ahead Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip. It’s the perfect New Year’s Eve appetizer to serve your family and friends or take to a party. You won’t believe how good this dip is. I can’t help myself from grabbing a spoonful every time I walk by the refrigerator; it’s that good! h You might be skeptical and wonder how tart fresh cranberries and spicy jalapeños can work together, but trust me, they do. Once you add the cream cheese, you will become a believer! You might even want to stock up on cranberries and store them in the freezer so you can make this delicious dish all year long.

