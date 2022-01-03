ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder news: NBA schedule update moves Thunder vs. Bulls game

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEkpx_0dc3gMSe00

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced a scheduling change on Monday. Instead of playing their home game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the game will now be played on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. CT.

This game was part of the 11-game slate that were rescheduled by the NBA due to December postponements from COVID-19.

It looks like former Thunder and current Bulls head coach Billy Donovan will get to make his return to Oklahoma City in front of a live crowd two days earlier than expected. Donovan spent his first five seasons in the NBA with the Thunder, coaching the team from 2016 to 2020.

The Thunder are currently 13-23 and come off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks while the Bulls are currently 24-10 with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicago Tribune

‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
Canis Hoopus

Game Preview #39: Wolves at Thunder

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20) at Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24) After an mostly low-energy, one-game pit stop in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves find themselves facing a three-week stretch that features nine road games — five against teams in the playoff picture — and two one-game stops at home, one against each conference’s favored champion.
NBA
The Associated Press

Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks beat Bulls 113-99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nba Schedule#The Chicago Bulls#The Dallas Mavericks
FanSided

Best moments of 2021 for the OKC Thunder

Happy New Year, Oklahoma City Thunder fans! We are a week into the 2022 calendar year, and our winter breaks and time off work are coming to an end. Things are about to ramp up and get real. So, let’s take a look back at the 2021 year that was for the Oklahoma City Thunder on our last Friday before a new semester, a new period at work, or whatever you are dealing with in your life. Kick back, relax, grab some snaps, brew some coffee or hot chocolate, grab a blanket, and let’s enjoy this review of the year for the OKC Thunder.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Do the Chicago Bulls need to shoot more 3-pointers? For coach Billy Donovan, the answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

Nearly midway through the season, no team in the NBA is stingier behind the 3-point arc than the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls take only 29.9 3-pointers per game — the lowest mark in the league and nearly 12 fewer shots per game than the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (41.7). While their 111.3 points per game entering Sunday night’s game in Dallas ranked eighth in the league, the Bulls still ...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs LIVE Updates: - FINAL Dallas 113 vs. Chicago 99

The Dallas Mavericks are on a tear lately, having won five games in a row and six of their last seven. During this successful stretch, the Mavs have scaled up the NBA's offensive and defensive rankings. As of today, the Mavs own the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. And although their offensive rating is only ranked 17th, that's a much better sight than the No. 26 ranking that was there a few weeks ago.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades:Thunder suffer blowout loss to Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost in rare blowout fashion against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 135-105. The Thunder, who have been a top-half team in the league in terms of defensive rating this season, did a poor job in the first half containing the Timberwolves and specifically Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves, who scored just 98 points in the first meeting between these two teams on Wednesday, managed to get 73 points in the first half.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy