ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Active coronavirus cases fall by 99 over long weekend

By Jan 3, 2022
Lusk Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 99 over the long holiday weekend. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 800 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday, along with 205 reports of new probable cases....

luskherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrrnetwork.com

Six more added to Covid-19 Death Toll locally

Fremont County has recorded six month deaths from the Covid-19 virus, marking a total of 165 local residents killed by the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Hot Springs has seen 11 deaths and Washakie County 39 fatalities from the virus. The latest to die in Fremont County were...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Rapid City Journal

State reports 1,265 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend

South Dakota added 1,265 new COVID-19 infections – but no new deaths –over the Christmas weekend, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday. Tuesday's data included COVID-19 cases from noon Dec. 23 through noon Monday. The State Department of Health also revised their December death toll to 131,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY

WV active COVID cases jump over 1,500 cases on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Dec. 30. On Wednesday, it confirmed 1,976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 328,162 (+2,648) total cases and 5,336 (+31) total deaths....
PUBLIC HEALTH
issaquahreporter.com

COVID-19 cases surge over Christmas weekend in King County

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations sharply increased over Christmas weekend in King County, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. South King County has the highest rate of COVID-19 with over 10,000 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the dashboard. Much of this increase can be attributed to the fast-spreading omicron...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Weekend#Sweetwater#Park#Crook#Converse
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: New cases up 115 since Monday, active cases up over 60 in Lyon County Public Health’s latest report; deaths also increase

The ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases showed no signs of abating in Lyon County Public Health’s midweek data release. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health reported 115 new cases between Wednesday and Monday after announcing 147 new cases between Monday and Dec. 29. Active cases jumped by 61 and now stand at 344, the county’s highest number since 345 active cases Dec. 5, 2020. Breakthrough cases involving fully-vaccinated residents are at 115, or over a third of the active caseload total.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Metro News

Following CDC guidance, state reduces how long COVID cases are active

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. There were 4,947 cases reported on Thursday’s dashboard. Despite that significant one day total, the DHHR reduced a significant number of active cases. The agency has changed...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHYY

Delaware County adds drive-thru coronavirus testing sites

Delaware County is reported to have one the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeastern Pennsylvania. And with cases rising because of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Delco is opening additional drive-thru PCR testing sites. In a statement, Rosemarie Halt, who chairs the county Board of Health and directs its...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

Rapid tests in short supply in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Americans across the country are relying on rapid COVID-19 tests to keep their holiday gatherings safe, but many are having trouble getting their hands on one. The nationwide shortage, now spreading to Southern Colorado. Colorado Governor Jared Polis urged testing before gathering in large groups for the holidays, especially if The post Rapid tests in short supply in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hospitalizations due to COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said 58 children are in hospitals across Colorado this week with COVID-19 up from 25 last week, according to our news partners at 9News in Denver. Children currently make up 4.5% of total hospitalizations in the state. Health officials are attributing this The post Child hospitalizations due to COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers. THE NUMBERS: BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy