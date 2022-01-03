ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy 2022 entry

By Monica Kingsley
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 pared prior steep gains, but thanks to the credit markets message, I‘m not reading into Friday‘s weakness much. There is still more in this rally – value held better than tech, and high yield corporate bonds didn‘t really slide. The year-end rebalancing will likely give way to solid Monday‘s...

www.fxstreet.com

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Honeymoon is over?

S&P 500 didn‘t shake off the post-FOMC minute's selloff in the least – and credit markets don‘t offer much short-term clarity either. Probably the brightest sign comes from the intraday reversal in financials higher – but tech still isn‘t catching breadth, which is key to the 500-strong index recovery. Bonds remained in the count-down mode, as in not yet having regained composure and risk-on posture.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Chop, chop, chop – Stocks look for stability

OIL – pierces $80/barrel…. expect prices at the pump to surge. Treasuries are now yielding 1.74% heading towards 2%.... how much more pressure will that put on stocks?. Crypto’s all under pressure as they too adjust to the new FED as investors move money around. Try the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

The challenge investors face for 2022

Conditions for 2022 are likely to be challenging. The Fed has projected that they will raise interest rates three times next year and that means that equity investors will be nervous of further stock gains, especially since the S&P500 rose over 25% last year. The difficulty investors face is that with bond yields at record lows and property prices looking very high where are the gains to be found? At this stage, it is unclear where the market is headed, but a deflationary environment with slowing growth and rising inflation still remains the base case. Investors will be watching in-coming data to test that narrative going forward. OPEC+ also met this week and managed to keep oil prices steady.
BUSINESS

