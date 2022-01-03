ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Saint Vincent Hospital Nurses Approve New Deal To End Historic Strike

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER (CBS) — The longest nurses’ strike in Massachusetts history has come to an end. About 700 striking nurses approved a contract offer from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester on Monday. In total, the strike lasted 301 days. 487 of the 502 ballots cast were in favor...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Saint Vincent Hospital reopens 12 behavioral health beds

WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital reopened 12 inpatient behavioral health beds on Monday. The beds were closed in August due to staffing challenges presented by the nurses' strike. “We have been eager to reopen this service for our friends and neighbors in Central Massachusetts, and grateful to those whose...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

St. Vincent Hospital reopens inpatient psychiatry beds ahead of striking nurses’ Jan. 3 vote to ratify tentative agreement with Tenet Healthcare

Saint Vincent Hospital announced Monday it has reopened 12 inpatient behavioral health beds ahead of the Massachusetts Nursing Association’s Jan. 3 vote to ratify the tentative agreement reached with Tenet Healthcare. The newly reopened beds have been closed since August due to the nurses’ strike and represent 60% of...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
laborpress.org

St. Vincent Nurses Win Staffing Limits and More; End 301-Day Strike

WORCESTER, Mass.—Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted almost unanimously Jan. 3 to ratify a contract and end their 301-day strike. The vote was 487-9 in favor, with three blank ballots and three contested, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. The five-year pact will be retroactive to January 2021.
WORCESTER, MA
dmagazine.com

After Nine Month Strike, Tenet Hospital and Nurses Settle Dispute

Nurses at Tenet-owned St. Vincent Hospital in Massachusetts have reached a tentative agreement to end the 285-day strike over working conditions. The agreement between the Massachusetts Nursing Association and the hospital was brokered by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, and came after 43 negotiating sessions. The agreement guarantees...
HEALTH SERVICES
MassLive.com

Nurse’s attempt to remove MNA union from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester could leave nurses unrepresented for at least a year

Despite the striking nurses ratifying an agreement with the Saint Vincent Hospital on Monday, the tension hasn’t been entirely extinguished in Worcester. The nurse who attempted to remove the Massachusetts Nurses Association from Saint Vincent Hospital is now represented by a national right-to-work organization in a second attempt to expel the union from the hospital in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Fox News

Longest Massachusetts nurses' strike ends after 10 months

The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history came to an end Monday when unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted to ratify a new four-year deal with management. The agreement was overwhelmingly approved 487 to 9 in favor of ratification, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association union. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
MedPage Today

10-Month Nursing Strike Ends Amid Omicron Surge

After nearly 10 months, a record-long strike in Massachusetts has come to an end, paving the way for hundreds of nurses to return to Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. The end of the strike is important in more ways than one. The nurses -- members of the Massachusetts...
WORCESTER, MA
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses End Nearly 10-Month Strike at Tenet Healthcare-Owned Hospital

The longest nursing strike in Massachusetts history ended on Monday after it was announced that the nurses from Tennet Healthcare Hospital would ratify a new four-year deal with management. The agreement includes improved staffing and gives nurses who went on strikes the right to return to work in the same...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGAL

Federal strike team helps WellSpan York Hospital deal with COVID-19 surge

YORK, Pa. — A federal strike team is helping WellSpan York Hospital deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients. The Department of Defense strike team has been on the job since Monday and includes four additional doctors, 14 nurses and two respiratory care professionals. Most of them are Air Force personnel from Texas.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
cbslocal.com

Emergency Room At Kaiser’s Downey Medical Center No Longer Accepting Patients, Other Facilities May Also Go On Diversion

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente says its Downey emergency room is going on diversion because it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients. Many emergency rooms are at capacity due to the latest surge of both flu and COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started – 37,215 new cases on Thursday. This latest wave of infections appears to be driven by the Omicron variant, which experts say is highly contagious even for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS Baltimore

More Maryland Hospitals Declare Disasters As COVID-19 Surge Brings Unprecedented Pressure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — St. Joseph’s Medical Center and Howard County General are now on the growing list of Maryland hospitals switching over to crisis standards of care. The state is now reporting a record-shattering 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations. “It is a big deal,” Maryland Hospital Association President and CEO Bob Atlas said. “There is no sugarcoating it at this point.” Rising hospitalizations over the last two weeks have caused several Maryland hospitals to declare disasters and switch over to crisis standards of care, including the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson. “I’ve been here for almost 33 years and we’ve never had...
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital closes: 5 things to know

Tower Health closed Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., on Dec. 31. The system will shutter a second hospital by the end of January. 1. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health announced in September that it would close Jennersville Hospital by the end of 2021. 2. The closure plan was temporarily...
WEST GROVE, PA
CBS Baltimore

State Pledges $15M To Help Maryland’s Adult Medical Day Care Facilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is committing $15 million in emergency funding to support adult medical day care facilities deal with the COVID-19 surge, the agency said Tuesday. The funds, drawn from Maryland’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, are intended to cover the facilities’ operational expenses so that they can keep up their pandemic response efforts. “AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said. “These centers help individuals remain in their homes and communities, avoiding more costly institutional long-term care.” Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with the COVID-19 surge. Roughly half of that is intended to help address staffing shortages. The state also recently announced it has received its first shipment of FDA-authorized antiviral medicines produced by Pfizer and Merck, which will be prescribed to high-risk individuals.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Looking To Open ‘Higher-Capacity Testing Site’ During COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With people lining up to wait hours in the cold for COVID tests in Boston and around Massachusetts, city officials said Tuesday they are looking to expand testing. “We’re going to look at opening a higher-capacity testing site that may also include vaccinations,” Boston Public Health Commission Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said at a news conference. Ojikutu said the city has reached out to the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury as a possible mass testing/vaccination combination site, as well as helping community health centers with staffing so they can perform more tests. She said it’s “totally inappropriate” that people...
BOSTON, MA
roi-nj.com

Inspira Health board approves new hospital trustees

Inspira Health‘s board approved new members of the Inspira Hospital board of trustees for the 2022 term: Zenaida Cobián and Jeffrey George. As the governing body of the hospital, this board provides governance oversight and guidance of the hospital’s activities. Cobián, a Pittsgrove resident, was elected as...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy