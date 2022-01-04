Sizing Up Potential Playoff Opponents, Though Focus Remains on Cowboys

The Eagles’ most likely opponent in the opening round of the playoffs will be either the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though there are some scenarios where it could be the Arizona Cardinals or Dallas Cowboys.

All four are hot, but so are the Eagles.

Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Dallas are each 4-1 in their last five games.

The Rams are 5-0 and the Cardinals are 2-3.

The Eagles coaches didn’t want to entertain thoughts on who they preferred to play or talk playoffs in any shape or form, preferring to say focused on Week 18’s matchup vs. Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night (8:15).

“Be where your feet are,” said Jonathan Gannon was asked about the possibility of playing Tampa Bay for a second time this year. “Dallas, man, Dallas.”

Added head coach Nick Sirianni: “You just don't look too far ahead, you don’t look too far behind. You think about each day, what you got to get done that day, and that's been our motto all year.

"That’s what we've done all year. Keeping it one game at a time and we got to go out and be able to put our best foot forward and be ready to try to win this football game against a good football team in Dallas.”

Here is my take on the four teams that the Eagles could play on wildcard weekend Jan. 15-17, starting with the team they may fare the best against from first to last:

ARIZONA (11-5)

The Cardinals have limped down the stretch, so why not want to play them? Besides, how cool would it be to match up against Zach Ertz?

And last year’s game between the two teams, with Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts going back and forth most of the way, may have been the most entertaining game in a four-win season.

My odds they play: 12-1

TAMPA BAY (12-4)

Beating Tom Brady in a win-or-go-home scenario is tough, but, hey the Eagles did it in 2017. Completely different team, though.

So is Bardy's Bucs. They are banged up.

WR Chris Godwin was lost for the season with a knee injury and other key players are battling to get back on the field, including LBs Lavonte David (hamstring), Shaquil Barrett (knee), and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles), and RB Leonard Fournette (foot).

If those linebackers can’t get well, the Eagles could do some damage on the ground with their No. 1-ranked run offense.

Tom Brady figures to be a tough out in the playoffs. USA Today

Then there’s the Antonio Brown saga. The WR is no longer a member of the team after a bizarre walk-off farewell mid-game on Sunday.

The Eagles lost to the Bucs earlier this year, nearly roaring back from a 28-7 deficit before bowing, 28-22. Brown had nine catches for 93 yards and a TD in that game with Fournette running for 81 yards and two scores on 22 carries.

Philly was also still trying to find its identity in that Oct. 14 game, using only Miles Sanders in the ground game to go along with Jalen Hurts. That duo hit 100 yards rushing combined, but the Eagles are a more well-rounded running team now.

My odds they play: 2-1

DALLAS (11-5)

It’s really a toss-up between steering clear of either the Cowboys or Rams, both of whom have a chance of beating the Packers at Lambeau Field should either play the NFC’s top seed.

Losing WR Michael Gallup to a knee injury could hurt, but this team is loaded on both sides of the ball and oozing with young talent – Michael Lamb on offense and Micah Parsons on defense. WR Amari Cooper and DE’s DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are also dangerous.

The Cowboys throttled the Eagles in their first meeting, but that was more than three months ago.

If both teams play their starters all four quarters on Saturday, this could be a closer game this time around.

The Eagles aren’t sure they will, according to Sirianni.

The Cowboys are coming to win.

“We’re going to line up to do what we need to do to win the game,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy told media in Texas. “… I think playing up there in the weather in Philadelphia will serve us well.”

My odds they play: 15-1

LOS ANGELES (12-4)

When they are on top of their game, there may not be a better team than the Rams. They have mortgaged their future for a run at a Super Bowl title and they may have the talent to do it, provided QB Matthew Stafford holds up his end of the bargain. Making the trip west to play wouldn’t help the Eagles, either.

My odds they play: 5-1

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.