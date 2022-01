5G leads to faster speed and better coverage, but one of the rarely mentioned benefits in public discourse is security - it eliminates known threats with end-to-end encryption. Last year, a telecommunications company was hacked, impacting more than hundreds of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide. Additionally, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has received more than 223,000 telecom fraud claims related to Covid-19 so far this year. This just highlights the need to improve telecom security around the world.

