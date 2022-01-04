ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spark NZ to Take Full Ownership of Infrastructure Unit Connect 8

By Ray Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand operator Spark recently announced that it has signed a conditional agreement to purchase back 50% of the shares in Connect 8 from electricity distribution company Electra Group. The transaction means that Connect 8, an infrastructure provider...

Swisscom Boosts its 'Localcities' Service with Acquisition of Majority Stake in i-web

Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group (i-web), expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations. Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening Localcities, a product offered by its subsidiary Swisscom Directories for Swiss communities and associations. The Zurich-based group was founded...
Telia Company to Sell its 100% Ownership in Telia Latvija to Tet SIA

Telia Company has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% ownership in Telia Latvija to Tet SIA. Telia Latvia was founded in 1992 and is today a leading B2B (business-to-business) telecom services provider. The company has 46 employees and offers large businesses across Latvia solutions within four services segments: telecommunications services, cloud services, data center solutions and media solutions.
Ligado, Nokia Partner on 4G/5G Enterprise Private Networks

Ligado Networks and Nokia on Tuesday announced a commercial agreement to advance the industry-leading Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) enterprise private wireless networks solution with Ligado’s Band 24 nationwide licensed spectrum for deployment in the U.S. market. Nokia DAC is an application platform providing edge computing capabilities in addition...
Telefónica, Contazara to Deploy 130,000 Smart Meters with NB-IoT

Telefónica Tech, Telefónica’s digital business unit, and Contazara, Spain’s leading manufacturer of electronic meters, will deploy 130,000 smart meters for the public utility. This first phase is the start of Canal de Isabel II’s planned total mass roll-out plan, which will see it install approximately 650,000...
ENEA Inks 3-year Deal with European Tier-1 Operator for Secure Authentication

Enea recently announced that it has signed a three-year agreement for core network applications with an affiliate of a European Tier-1 operator. The solution will ensure secure authentication for all subscribers in the customer’s mobile network. The agreement, which covers new business with an existing customer, includes software licenses, professional services, as well as support and maintenance. Software licenses corresponding to a value of EUR 0.4 million are booked in the fourth quarter of 2021, while remaining revenues are recognized over the full contract period. The total deal value is EUR 3.1 million.
Industry Veterans Launch Next-Gen Managed Security Firm 'eighty8networks'

Industry-leading veterans Keith Muller and John Panzica have recently launched eighty8networks, a next generation managed security transport provider delivering access to an ecosystem of advanced technology services that provide turn-key, highly secure network solutions for the enterprise. Keith Muller, the company’s CEO, leverages a number of positions he concurrently holds...
Telefónica Tech Acquires Spain-based Automation Firm Geprom

Telefónica Tech continues its growth story by announcing the signing of a contract for the acquisition of Geprom, a technology-based engineering company headquartered in Spain specialising in industrial automation and the digital transformation of existing factory production processes. With this transaction, Telefónica Tech will strengthen the capabilities of its...
Essence Launches 5G-Enabled Mobile Personal Emergency Response System

Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions, announced it will showcase the world’s first 5G-enabled mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) at CES 2022 in January. Umbrella mPERS is an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence’s multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall...
Hughes, Airtel Form JV to Provide Satellite Broadband Services in India

Hughes Communications India (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies, and India's Bharti Airtel, this week announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India. Operational as HCIPL, the entity combines the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)...
Movandi, Doosan Partner to Deliver BeamXR-powered 5G mmWave Platforms

Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF technologies and software, announced a partnership with Doosan Group, a multinational manufacturing company headquartered in South Korea, to design and manufacture smart repeater modules based on Movandi’s BeamXR technology. Based on Movandi’s second-generation 5G RF-to-antenna BeamX technology and commercially available today,...
Startup MKSemi Raises $12.8m for Low Power UWB Chip

Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi), the leading low power ultra-wideband (UWB) company, announced the closing of Series Pre-A+ funding totaling $12.8 million led by Lightspeed China Partners with participation by marquee investors Qiming Venture and Ivy Capital. Guided by its mission to enable ubiquitous high-precision sensing, MKSemi also launched its new...
2022 Cloud Roadmap: Transitioning Media Workflows to the Public Cloud Featured

The media industry expects an ever-faster rollout of new capabilities, driven by the pace of the competition and, to a large extent, by the new era of streaming service providers. To achieve speed and cost-effectiveness the public cloud is quickly becoming the optimal approach for telcos, TV operators, and other media businesses to deploy new media services. Research from Markets and Markets predicts that cloud-based video streaming solutions will grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025. However, navigating one’s journey to the cloud and understanding the available migration routes, deployment options, and operational approaches remains a complex undertaking. In 2022, we will see telcos and TV operators experiment and innovate their media services through the public cloud while re-defining their relationships with Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and technology vendors. The result will be more dynamic, engaging, and efficient media services.
Fighting Data Fraud with 5G and Other Telecom Solutions Featured

5G leads to faster speed and better coverage, but one of the rarely mentioned benefits in public discourse is security - it eliminates known threats with end-to-end encryption. Last year, a telecommunications company was hacked, impacting more than hundreds of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide. Additionally, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has received more than 223,000 telecom fraud claims related to Covid-19 so far this year. This just highlights the need to improve telecom security around the world.
Here Unveils 3D Lidar Data to Optimize 5G Network Planning, Design

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, on Wednesday announced the company’s global library of three-dimensional lidar data (Light Detection and Ranging) is now available on the HERE Platform. HERE Lidar Data captures millions of kilometers of roadways and their surroundings in high-fidelity across more than 50...
Angola's Unitel, Ericsson Complete Data Call over 5G Mid-Band Spectrum

Unitel Angola and Ericsson have announced the successful completion of a 5G data call in Angola, utilizing an allocated mid-band spectrum of 3.5GHz. The 5G infrastructure was powered by Ericsson’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and Ericsson 5G Core solutions for non-standalone networks (NSA). These solutions enable fast time-to-market for 5G by leveraging the existing network infrastructure and is focused on enhanced mobile broadband to provide higher data bandwidth and reliable connectivity.
Dallas-based MoneyGram takes ownership stake in cash-to-bitcoin startup

Dallas-based Money International Inc. is taking a minority stake in Coinme, a cryptocurrency platform that converts cash into bitcoin. MoneyGram didn’t disclose the size of its investment, which it estimated gives it a 4% ownership stake in the Seattle-based startup. It indicated that its investment closes Coinme’s Series A financing round.
Orange Invests in Venture Capital Fund to Support European B2B Tech Firms

Orange, via its holding company Orange Digital Investment, is investing in the ‘Move Capital I’ fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest “Tech Growth” fund that supports future B2B champions of European tech. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technology: IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics,...
