Technology

ENEA Inks 3-year Deal with European Tier-1 Operator for Secure Authentication

By Ray Sharma
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnea recently announced that it has signed a three-year agreement for core network applications with an affiliate of a European Tier-1 operator. The solution will ensure secure authentication for...

Related
The Rising Tide of Digital Platforms in 2022 Featured

As the global economy embarks on a strong recovery post-pandemic, the transition to digital platforms is gathering speed. With the acceleration of video streaming services, advent of employers adapting to a remote workforce, and proliferation of video conference meetings as the new normal for the foreseeable future, an urban structural transformation will emerge, spreading population centers and work to smaller cities, peripheral suburbs and rural areas. Trillions of dollars are now being invested in connecting this new society through digital infrastructure. This, in turn, is driving needed change in telecom infrastructure, further accelerating the 5G expansion for 2022.
INTERNET
Thundercomm Launches New Edge Products

Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, enriched its existing edge computing product and solution line-ups today, with three latest strategic products: Edge AI Box EB2, EB6, and ModelFarm,. Thundercomm EBX Edge AI Boxes are designed for diversified edge computing demands from varied vertical fields. To maintain the strong...
RETAIL
Infineon, Deeyook Develop Tracking Solution with Low-power Wi-Fi Chipset

Infineon Technologies and Deeyook recently announced their collaboration on location solutions. The location-as-a-service (LaaS) company has invented and patented an award-winning tracking solution to determine indoor and outdoor locations of items, assets, and employees. Both companies fuse Deeyook’s ultra-precise, innovative algorithms into Infineon’s best-in-class, low power AIROC Wi-Fi portfolio to enable an accurate, passive, ubiquitous, and efficient location solution.
SOFTWARE
Fighting Data Fraud with 5G and Other Telecom Solutions Featured

5G leads to faster speed and better coverage, but one of the rarely mentioned benefits in public discourse is security - it eliminates known threats with end-to-end encryption. Last year, a telecommunications company was hacked, impacting more than hundreds of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide. Additionally, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has received more than 223,000 telecom fraud claims related to Covid-19 so far this year. This just highlights the need to improve telecom security around the world.
TECHNOLOGY
Edge Computing in 2022: Predictions and Analysis Featured

Edge Computing, the discipline of getting actionable data and information as close to the source of their availability as possible, is no longer simply a talking point for massive industries. The quickly evolving landscape of information itself has dictated that edge computing become a necessity for most business’ digital infrastructure in the foreseeable future. Let’s examine some of the remarkable steps, directions, and pressing concerns likely to be faced in 2022 when it comes to the edge.
TECHNOLOGY
UTStarcom, China Unicom Partner to Develop 5G Transport Network Solution

UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, this week announced progress with China Unicom Research Institute in their cooperative development and field testing of a disaggregated networking solution for 5G transport networks. China Unicom Research Institute is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Unicom. As a relatively new technology, the disaggregation...
TECHNOLOGY
Swisscom Boosts its 'Localcities' Service with Acquisition of Majority Stake in i-web

Swisscom has acquired a majority stake in Innovative Web Group (i-web), expanding its competencies in Web and e-government solutions for public administrations and community-based organisations. Through this acquisition, Swisscom is strengthening Localcities, a product offered by its subsidiary Swisscom Directories for Swiss communities and associations. The Zurich-based group was founded...
TECHNOLOGY
Startup MKSemi Raises $12.8m for Low Power UWB Chip

Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi), the leading low power ultra-wideband (UWB) company, announced the closing of Series Pre-A+ funding totaling $12.8 million led by Lightspeed China Partners with participation by marquee investors Qiming Venture and Ivy Capital. Guided by its mission to enable ubiquitous high-precision sensing, MKSemi also launched its new...
BUSINESS
CGI Helps OneWeb with Optimization of its Satellite Constellation

CGI recently announced that it has designed and delivered a mission network management software system to support OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, for configuration and operations of its satellite fleet and ground stations. The software system, delivered by CGI teams in the UK and Canada, is a...
SOFTWARE
Angola's Unitel, Ericsson Complete Data Call over 5G Mid-Band Spectrum

Unitel Angola and Ericsson have announced the successful completion of a 5G data call in Angola, utilizing an allocated mid-band spectrum of 3.5GHz. The 5G infrastructure was powered by Ericsson’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and Ericsson 5G Core solutions for non-standalone networks (NSA). These solutions enable fast time-to-market for 5G by leveraging the existing network infrastructure and is focused on enhanced mobile broadband to provide higher data bandwidth and reliable connectivity.
WORLD
Firstlight Media Now in Google Cloud Marketplace to Support OTT Deployment

Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry’s accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms with the announcement that Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business...
INTERNET
KT, DOCOMO and Fujitsu Test Interop for Open RAN in South Korea

KT and Fujitsu have completed a verification facility at the KT Research and Development Center in Seoul, South Korea, at which the two companies leveraged Fujitsu's Open RAN based 5G base station equipment to successfully test call connection during interoperability trials for open fronthaul. NTT DOCOMO has provided Fujitsu with...
BUSINESS
Hughes, Airtel Form JV to Provide Satellite Broadband Services in India

Hughes Communications India (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies, and India's Bharti Airtel, this week announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India. Operational as HCIPL, the entity combines the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)...
BUSINESS
Telia Company to Sell its 100% Ownership in Telia Latvija to Tet SIA

Telia Company has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% ownership in Telia Latvija to Tet SIA. Telia Latvia was founded in 1992 and is today a leading B2B (business-to-business) telecom services provider. The company has 46 employees and offers large businesses across Latvia solutions within four services segments: telecommunications services, cloud services, data center solutions and media solutions.
BUSINESS
DT and Partners to Design European Quantum Communication Infrastructure

After European Commission selected the QSAFE (Quantum Network System Architecture for Europe) consortium to design the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure last April, the interim results have just been delivered. The scope of these results includes the initial technical design, security analyses, initial network dimensioning and lays the foundation for future...
COMPUTERS
Essence Launches 5G-Enabled Mobile Personal Emergency Response System

Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions, announced it will showcase the world’s first 5G-enabled mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) at CES 2022 in January. Umbrella mPERS is an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence’s multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall...
ELECTRONICS
Red Hat Expands Application Services Portfolio Capabilities

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, recently announced sweeping updates throughout its portfolio of application services. These updates deliver a more seamless and unified experience for application development, delivery, integration, and automation across hybrid cloud environments. The modularity of the Red Hat Application Services portfolio contributes to a unified environment for application development, delivery, integration, and automation. The combination of the Quarkus platform with the connectivity capabilities of Apache Camel, the intelligent decisioning of Kogito, API management with Red Hat 3scale API Management, and the power of Red Hat OpenShift enables Java developers to fully embrace cloud-and Kubernetes-native development.
SOFTWARE
[Webcast] Real Talk: The power of openness

CSPs have been sharing infrastructure and leveraging cloud technology for more than 10 years. And while openness is key to creating innovative services, smarter business models and better customer experiences, just 8% of telecoms executives strongly agree it will be critical to their success going forward. Join the “father of open innovation”, Professor and Faculty Director Henry Chesbrough, TM Forum’s CTO George Glass, Axel Menneking, VP Incubation & Venturing of Deutsche Telekom, Brian Partridge, Research Director at 451 Research and other experts for an honest discussion about the power of openness and the key principles CSPs can’t afford to ignore as they create a future with #NoBoundaries for their customers and industry partners.
TECHNOLOGY

