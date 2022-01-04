ENEA Inks 3-year Deal with European Tier-1 Operator for Secure Authentication

As the global economy embarks on a strong recovery post-pandemic, the transition to digital platforms is gathering speed. With the acceleration of video streaming services, advent of employers adapting to a remote workforce, and proliferation of video conference meetings as the new normal for the foreseeable future, an urban structural transformation will emerge, spreading population centers and work to smaller cities, peripheral suburbs and rural areas. Trillions of dollars are now being invested in connecting this new society through digital infrastructure. This, in turn, is driving needed change in telecom infrastructure, further accelerating the 5G expansion for 2022.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO