ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Nick Cannon Won’t Be Appearing On “The Masked Singer” | RSMS

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 4 days ago

​@Gary With Da Tea managed to do a...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Nick Cannon shares photos of his 7 kids to celebrate Christmas

Nick Cannon is spending the holiday season celebrating with all seven of his children. “The Nick Cannon Show” host shared a series of photos on Instagram on Christmas that showed him snuggling up with his kids. “Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!” Cannon wrote...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
My Clallam County

COVID-19 shuts down 'Wendy Williams Show', 'Nick Cannon' show; Nick celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Both The Wendy Williams Show and the Nick Cannon show have been shut down until the new year due to COVID-19. Announcements were made on their Instagram pages. Williams’ show will return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10 featuring guest hosts Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherrie Shepherd. Wendy continues to recover from Graves disease and a thyroid condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonianonline.com

Masked singer: That was the snowman

Yesterday it was announced of fireworks in a The champagne bottles were in a Masked Singer New Year’s Eve Specialbut secretly Many people were very curious about the Dutch celebrities who wear the De Snowman suitBecause that voice came out of the snowman (or not: the snow woman). Several...
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Why Ne-Yo Is “Overjoyed” | RSMS

Congratulations to Ne-Yo and his wife on their latest blessing!! Listen to @Gary With Da Tea talk about Beyonce’s alleged enhancements, Ne-Yo’s good news, and Future in this Tea. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
houstonianonline.com

Here’s Why Buddy Vedder Can’t Be Seen in The Masked Singer New Year’s Eve Special

RTL Boulevard was able to announce earlier that Francis van Bruckhuijsen will be standing up for him tonight, but many of his fans are still wondering exactly why. Simple, let Buddy know via Instagram: When the special was taped, he already had tapings of another show. “I’m not going to tell you which show it was, although you might have gotten the hint,” he jokes with a picture with Jamai Loman and a slogan The Voice Kids.
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Wise Words From Cicely Tyson

I was really sad to hear #CicelyTyson passed away. Listen to @DABRATTV read some great words from the legendary actress in this #HotSpot.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Rsms#Dabrattv
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Were Not Expecting What Jeff Lewis Shared About His Friendship Status with Vicki Gunvalson

Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are two Bravolebs with huge personalities and a lot of opinions, so it's no surprise that they have had some drama in the past. However, the Flipping Out designer and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seem to be in a better place. Jeff opened up about their friendship status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (December 12).
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Common Explains Why He And Tiffany Haddish Really Broke Up

Hollywood relationships come and go, and Common and Tiffany Haddish are among the latest celebrity couples to call it quits. The pair of actors recently parted ways after dating for a while, breaking off their relationship this past November. In September, Haddish joked about the big gift she wanted instead of an engagement ring if Common ever proposed, but now they are officially broken up. He's now opened up about his break-up with the Girls Trip actress and explained the reason they really broke up.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Lauren Williams Responds as Fans Speculate She Has Romantic Feelings for Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma Claims Women In Rap Don't Collab With Her Because Her "Pen Really Go"

With decades of spitting bars under her belt, Remy Ma is confident in her lyrical game. The New York rapper has risen through the trenches to amass the success she has today, including serving out six years in prison, but immediately upon her release, the "Conceited" icon was back at work. Remy is not only married to spitter Papoose but she called Fat Joe one of her best friends, so it's clear that she surrounds herself with people that also value the art of stroy-telling on wax.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tammy Rivera Sets the Record Straight Amid Rumors of Breakup with Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera may have ended their marriage. Tammy Rivera has shared a lot over the years when it comes to her relationship with Waka Flocka. While they were on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Tammy opened up about Waka cheating on her. It was a very hurtful thing for her to experience. And she struggled to trust him after he cheated with multiple women. At one point, they actually broke up. But Tammy eventually decided she wanted to save their marriage. They would eventually depart LHHATL. And after joining “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” they got their own show on WE tv. “What The Flocka” was supposed to give viewers the most intimate look inside Tammy and Waka’s lives. It was clear on the show that the couple still had issues to work out.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Reality Tea

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams Will Be His One Wife Despite His Nigerian Culture & Family’s History With Multiple Wives

Porsha Williams and her whirlwind romance to now fiancé Simon Guobadia has been anything but smooth sailing. Especially in the court of public opinion. Despite her assertion that she’s “blessed n highly favored”, fans were quick to turn on her based on the shady timeline of their relationship. More importantly, Simon was featured on the […] The post Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams Will Be His One Wife Despite His Nigerian Culture & Family’s History With Multiple Wives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy