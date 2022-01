The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network is being expanded by the company this month to reach more consumers than ever and deliver hyper-fast connectivity speeds that are accessible in more areas. The service will be arriving to more than 100-million consumers in the US market thanks to an expansion into 1,700 cities where it will provide speeds that are rated as being 10-times faster than 4G LTE. The network expansion promises reliable connectivity to help consumers and businesses alike stay connected faster than ever.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO