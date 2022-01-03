ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sesame Street' composer Stephen Lawrence has died at 82

NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComposer Stephen Lawrence has died. Lawrence wrote the music to hundreds of songs for "Sesame Street." He was the music director for the landmark children's album "Free To Be... You And Me." He also composed songs for the project, including the title track. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this appreciation....

www.npr.org

Backstage at the Birth of Sesame Street

Wonderful, intimate behind-the-scenes look at the early days of Sesame Street, via Vulture. Thirty years later, Attie’s son, Eli, began looking at his father’s work anew and showing it around to gallerists and editors. (He’s successful in his own right; he wrote speeches for Al Gore and then moved to TV work, where he won an Emmy writing for The West Wing and now works on Billions.) The Capote and Hansberry photos started to get reprinted here and there, as did a few other portraits of famous people. Eventually, Eli made his way to the Sesame Street boxes in his parents’ house, and what he found there was extensive. There were hundreds and hundreds of images, all from the first season of one of the most important shows in the history of television. (Sure, sure, The Sopranos. But did it teach anybody to read?) There are lots of shots of Jim Henson and Frank Oz in unguarded moments, in both color and black-and-white. It’s version 1.0 of the show we know today, the birth of an institution, and they are exquisite documents of an experiment that succeeded beyond its creators’ imagination.
‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’

A visionary gang harnessed the power of television. Saturday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — WOODSTOCK — It’s no shock that “Sesame Street” was born from a mixture of idealism and academic seriousness. Created by TV producer Joan Ganz Cooney and psychologist Lloyd Morrisett, then the vice-president of the Carnegie Foundation, the show aimed to bridge socioeconomic rifts and reach kids who were falling behind in their education before they had even started kindergarten.
