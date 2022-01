The Miami Heat got a pivotal victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in a super-intense game featuring multiple bizarre incidents. Shortly before halftime Heat guard Kyle Lowry earned his second technical of the contest and an ejection after lightly tossing the basketball toward an official. With all the force and fury one would deliver to a third-grader at a basketball camp. It was an entirely soft whistle that literally everyone doesn't want to see result in the dismissal of a primary player. It's also not worth getting the tar and feathers ready because none of us were privy to what Lowry was saying while returning the ball.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO