Rams look to cut out Stafford's errors before it costs them

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Wins are piling up for the Los Angeles Rams. So too are turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford. With the playoffs in sight, the two are unlikely to continue to coexist, something Stafford knows all too well after the. Despite Stafford throwing two interceptions...

CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Rams can turn Matthew Stafford into more than a postseason liability

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in March, it did two things. It continued the team’s practice of giving up high draft picks for premier talent, and it moved the franchise’s quarterback position from good to great, at least in the abstract. Throughout his career in Detroit, the first-overall pick in the 2009 draft (Stafford) had shown the ability to do more things consistently at a much higher level than the first-overall pick in the 2016 draft (Goff) had ever displayed. The idea was that Stafford would become the perfect interpreter of head coach and offensive shot-caller Sean McVay’s system, and that this costly transaction would pay immediate dividends.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Von Miller
George Kittle
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Looking at the NFC Playoff Picture Before Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams entered this season reaching the postseason in three of its last four seasons. They are once again in the playoffs this season and there are a plethora of different scenarios that could shake out this week. Even with a playoff position secured, the Rams need a victory in the last game of the season.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFC West locks in three playoff teams in chaotic Week 18 finish

Welcome to the wild, wild west. Week 18 of the NFL season had plenty of playoff implications, specifically in the NFC West, where the division was still up for grabs between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The Rams entered Sunday on a five-game winning streak, with a chance...
NFL
#49ers#American Football#Ap
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
The Associated Press

NFL Today, Week 18

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs begins next weekend with six games over three days. — Ryan Tannehill, Titans, tied a career high with four touchdown passes to help Tennessee clinch the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years with a 28-25 win at Houston.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams go ugly. Stafford’s pick 1 of several woes in the second half

The game has taken an ugly turn. The first half in this one had been all LA Rams. Well, until the San Francisco 49ers found a connection between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to move the ball within range for a last-second field goal. At the time, the Rams were still leading by a score of 17-3. It was all going to be okay, right?
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Football
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood Celebrate Baby Shower For First Child

Odell Beckham Jr. and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, have the biggest week of their season looming. At 4:25 p.m. ET today (Jan. 9), the Rams face their division rivals the San Francisco 49ers at home to determine what seed they will be in the NFL Playoffs that begin next week.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL

