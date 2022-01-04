ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bridging the Gap: Top 5 Gen-Z Moments Of 2021

By Bridging the Gap
wortfm.org
 4 days ago

Before we enter 2022, let’s take a look at some of the top Gen-z moments...

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why This Is Tyler, the Creator’s Moment

Tyler, the Creator uttered an emphatic “Fuck no” when asked recently by Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg if the hip-hop collective he came up in, Odd Future, would have succeeded in 2021. Beginning with 2008’s “The Odd Future Tape,” the group’s catalog was littered with violent, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic lyrics, which would never fly in the current climate. In fact, Tyler’s subsequent solo material was deemed so offensive at the time, he was ultimately banned from multiple countries, including New Zealand, Australia and the entire U.K., accused of promoting violence, homophobia and racism. “We came at the right time when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridging#Olympics#Tiktok
editorials24.com

Who is Riko Shibata and how old is she?

RIKO Shibata is the fifth wife of acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage. Shibata and Cage were married in February of 2021. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata walk in New York City in 2020Credit: The Mega Agency. Who is Riko Shibata?. Riko Shibata, who is 27, is the wife of movie star...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘We didn’t know how sick he was’: Kristin Davis gives tearful interview about And Just Like That co-star Willie Garson

And Just Like That star Kristin Davis has given an emotional interview in which she reminisced on working with the late Willie Garson.Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in the franchise. He died in September from pancreatic cancer, aged 57.During Thursday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Davis, who plays Charlotte, talked about filming the first three episodes of the HBO Max revival series with Garson, who died before the series completed shooting.“I’m still not together about it, obviously,” she said. “It’s hard, because we were working the whole time, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
TENNIS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Split After Three Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

See the model and NFL star during happier times with our relationship timeline. Model Chanel Iman and her NFL-playing beau Sterling Shepard have called it quits. Us Weekly initially broke the news, with a source claiming the couple were getting divorced and “are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.” TMZ Sports would go on to confirm the news, claiming that Shepard filed documents to end the marriage back on June 7, 2021. This news comes amid rumors that have been persistent for months that the couple were on the outs because Iman deleted all of the photos of Shepard from her Instagram account. A glance through his IG also shows that he deleted her presence from his page as well.
NFL
People

Denzel Washington's Life in Pictures, from Early Years to Groundbreaking Work

Denzel Washington was born on December 28, 1964 in Mount Vernon, New York. His father Denzel Sr. was a Pentecostal minister and his mother Lennis was a beauty salon owner. He is the middle child of three siblings: older sister Lorice and younger brother David. He graduated from Fordham University and furthered his studies in acting at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.
CELEBRITIES
studybreaks.com

Is Tyler Perry Losing His Touch?

Though this world-renowned producer quickly rose to the top of the film industry, could his small mistakes ruin everything that he has worked so hard to build?. How many people would be willing to support a film director and producer who chooses quantity over quality when it comes to their work? The truth is, it may be more people than you think. Many audiences have continued to support well-known producer Tyler Perry for years even after finding out that a lot of his projects are rushed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy