The wealth of the richest one percent of households is more than 230 times that of the poorest ten percent, according to new analysis from the Office of National Statistics. The top one percent of households have wealth of more than £3.6million each and hold 43 percent of all the wealth in Great Britain. This is compared to the household wealth of £15,400 or less for the poorest ten percent. The figures, published on Friday, reveal that the richest people in the UK have household wealth that is around 233 times higher than the wealth of some of the poorest...

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO