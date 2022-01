PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not only Betty White’s body of work that is living on, so too is her advocacy for animals. In fact, a new challenge inspired by her is sweeping the internet and it has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals. White will always be known for her award-winning comedic talent, but many didn’t realize just how much of an animal lover and activist she had been. The Betty White Challenge is hoping to honor that part of her legacy. There’s a Betty White social media fan frenzy going around aimed at helping...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO