Britney Spears Unfollows Jamie Lynn Spears

By Sandra Song
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears isn't interested in keeping up with Jamie Lynn Spears. Granted, this subtle snub isn't completely unexpected, seeing as how Britney has continued to speak out against her family for their lack...

HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Boasts About Date Night Without Her Kids As Dad Comes Under Fire For Borrowing $40K Before Britney Spears Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is enjoying her love life in the midst of more family drama. The 30-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a getaway trip with her husband, Jamie Watson. The pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — were in town in Solvang, Calif., to attend a wedding, marking their first trip away together without their kids.
Radar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Reprises Role In Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' Despite Petition To Remove Britney's Sister Amid Conservatorship Backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears' career survived a petition calling on Netflix to remove her from its original series, Sweet Magnolias. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old younger sister of successful pop star Britney Spears, 40, revealed that she had reprised her role as Noreen Fitzgibbons and would be back on the small screen come February for the romance-drama's second season.
thecurrent-online.com

What’s the accurate Net Worth of Jamie Lynn Spears?

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears has an estimated net worth of $6 million due to her participation in the comedy-drama series Zoey 101. Britney Spears, the world’s most famous pop star, has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram. Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Madonna are some of the celebrities Britney follows on Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
thatgrapejuice.net

Report: Britney Spears ‘Actively Eyeing’ 2022 Comeback

With Britney Spears‘ conservatorship now in rearview, it’s being reported that the superstar singer is mapping out a 2022 comeback. In the immediate frame that followed the performer’s emancipation from the legal mandate that governed all corners of her life, she made clear that her relationship with fiancé Sam Asghari was her primary focus.
101 WIXX

The Year in Music 2021: Britney Spears breaks free

2021 was a big year for Britney Spears. She finally won her freedom from the 13-year conservatorship that had controlled nearly every aspect of her life. Here’s how Britney’s year unfolded:. — The fight for Britney’s freedom really ramped up in February, following the release of the New...
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Says 'F You' to Family for Deeply Hurting Her

Britney Spears gave a giant "f you" to her family Monday ... literally saying "f you" to them. Spears was clearly angry when she posted, “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work." She went on ... “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”
