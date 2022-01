Flatpack furniture specialist Ikea has confirmed it has increased the average price of products in its UK stores by 10% due to rising supply chain costs.The retailer said it has been forced to increase prices in the UK by more than the global 9% average due to “local market conditions”, including increased HGV and logistics costs.However, analysis by the Daily Mail has found that some beds, wardrobes and desks have spiked in price by as much as 50%.A Malm chest of drawers has gone up from £99 in mid-December to £150 today – a jump of 52% – a Hemnes daybed...

