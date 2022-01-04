ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ABC Correspondent Jon Decker discusses the status of Jan. 6 proceedings

KTRE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve got a couple more we’re working with right now. The Travel Channel; I’m doing a documentary across the United States in a trailer that we’re working on and possibly another shoot with Discovery. You just never know in this business....

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

East Texas Now: ABC News political director discusses Jan. 6 riot

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - On Thursday, Rick Klein, the ABC News political director, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the first anniversary of the riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. During the conversation, Klein and Butler talked about the events of...
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows

Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows. “We’ve got a couple more we’re working with right now. The Travel Channel; I’m doing a documentary across the United States in a trailer that we’re working on and possibly another shoot with Discovery. You just never know in this business. Every day is different,” Langley said.
LONGVIEW, TX
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Decker
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
NFL
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Kltv 7 News#The Travel Channel#Longview Rv#Cities Health District#Covid
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Deadline

‘The Honeymooners’ Female-Driven Reboot In Works At CBS With Damon Wayans Jr. Executive Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return. The network is developing The Honeymooners, a reimagining of the 1950s sitcom created by and starring Jackie Gleason. The multi-camera project with a feminist twist hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow’s Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios where the company has been based. Written by Lindsey Shockley (Mixed-ish) and to be directed by Kelly Park (Country Comfort), The Honeymooners is described as a bold, female-driven reboot of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
US Magazine

Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline

His perfect match. Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye. The Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years before they called it quits in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters ahead of their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 4: ABC's new school sitcom earns an A+

Now premiering in its regular time period, the new single-camera comedy "Abbott Elementary" (8 p.m., ABC) not only borrows from the "Modern Family" template but reminds me of how that series immediately established itself with an assured style. Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars, "Elementary" uses documentary-style confessions to...
TV & VIDEOS
KTRE

Annual list of banished words released

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words. The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness. For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless...
COLLEGES
WBAY Green Bay

Watch ABC News special reports on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary

WASHINGTON (ABC) - Thursday, January 6, is the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ABC News will be providing full coverage of all of the day’s events on January 6. ABC News Live will air coverage of all the live events and analysis throughout the day...
PROTESTS
KTRE

WATCH: Congressman Gohmert talks ‘justice’ on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) spoke with KLTV 7 at an unrelated news event on Thursday about the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gohmert said “those who have done wrong need to be, have been punished.” He added, “one big regret after this terrible thing happened is that there doesn’t seem to be equal justice.”
TYLER, TX
92.7 The Block

‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Dead At 65

One of America’s favorite dads has passed away. Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 90s hit TV series “Full House” has died. According to TMZ, Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No word on the cause of death at this time. Tanner […]
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Vigilante Therapist Comedy ‘Triggered’ In Works At Peacock From Dana Klein, TrillTV & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing Triggered, a single-camera comedy from the 9JKL team of writer-producer Dana Klein, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Klein, in Triggered, frustrated by her inefficacy, a rule-following therapist starts to break the rules of her profession, and, eventually, the law, and soon becomes a vigilante therapist who helps people… using whatever means necessary. Klein executive produces with Trilling of TrillTV and Kaplan of Kapital. The series is a co-production between Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and CBS Studios. Triggered stems from the producer partnership former longtime CBS head of comedy Trilling and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy