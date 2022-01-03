ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisch’s Big Boy Adds New 2022 Menu Items

By Nia Noelle
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeTQO_0dc34N5W00

Starting January 5th Cincinnati staple Frisch’s Big Boy will be adding four new items to their menu to kick off the new year including half pounder burgers, a new shake and a new pie.

The half pounder burgers are two quarter pound patties and lots of gooey cheese topped with cheesy bacon or spicy cheesy bacon and jalapeños, spicy tartar, and pepper jack cheese.

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuduM_0dc34N5W00

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


For dessert Frisch’s added a new peanut butter cream pie shake and piebaby made with Frisch’s cream pie filling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQDFT_0dc34N5W00

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ltdyu_0dc34N5W00

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


But don’t sleep on these new items, they will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

